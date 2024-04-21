Man Utd get second boost for sublime Barcelona raid as ‘untouchable’ stance ripped up

Manchester United have a much better chance of signing Ronald Araujo, with a second source revealing Barcelona are warming to his possible sale.

Araujo left his native Uruguay in August 2018 when Barcelona added him to their second team ranks. Since gaining promotion to the first team in October 2020, Araujo has made 146 appearances for Barca, helping them win a La Liga title, the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) and the Supercopa de Espana (Spanish Super Cup).

The centre-half, who can also play as a right-back, has established himself as one of the best defenders in Spain.

But he has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Catalonia amid Barca’s financial problems.

Man Utd are long-term admirers of Araujo, and it is understood that the Red Devils would be at the front of the queue to snare him if he became available for transfer.

Man Utd were given a helping hand on Thursday as it emerged that Barca chiefs are divided over whether Araujo should be given a new contract or sold in the summer.

That report revealed that Barca would be willing to sell the 25-year-old if Man Utd, or any of Araujo’s other potential suitors, bid £68million.

Spanish journalist Alfredo Martinez has now provided an update on the player’s situation. In another boost for Man Utd, he states that Araujo’s ‘untouchable’ status has been discarded.

Barcelona open to selling Man Utd target

Barca are now ready to ‘listen to offers’ for the defensive star. In contrast with previous speculation, Martinez claims the Blaugrana actually want a huge €100m (£86m) before letting Araujo leave.

But Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is unlikely to bid that much and will try to drive Barca down from that colossal price tag.

Araujo moving to Old Trafford would help Ratcliffe’s ambitious Man Utd project hugely. Defence has been an issue for Erik ten Hag this season, with a host of players getting injured.

Ten Hag is also unable to play out from the back like he wants, with players such as Harry Maguire not overly comfortable on the ball.

Araujo is a top-class defender who would certainly be able to help Man Utd pick up more clean sheets. He could also form a solid centre-back partnership with Jean-Clair Todibo, who is another defender on Ratcliffe’s wish list.

In order to sign Araujo, Man Utd will need to fend off Bayern Munich. It has previously been claimed that the German giants are willing to spend huge money to land him.

