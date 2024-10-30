Ruben Amorim is closing in on the Man Utd job

Two major figures – one a player and the other a club legend – are fully expected to leave Manchester United in the wake of Ruben Amorim becoming the next permanent manager, according to reports.

Amorim has agreed to become the next Man Utd manager and the club have officially informed Sporting CP of their intention to activate his €10m release clause. That last step is required given Sporting CP are a publicly traded company.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has taken interim charge for the time being and will be in the dugout for tonight’s EFL Cup clash with Leicester.

But according to a fresh update from the i newspaper, the Man Utd legend ‘expects to leave the club’ rather than revert to his prior role as assistant manager.

The report added Amorim ‘is almost certainly going to bring his own staff with him from Sporting.’ Among those expected to join Amorim at Old Trafford are assistants Carlos Fernandes and Adelio Candido who have followed Amorim to three different clubs so far.

That news comes on the back of talkSPORT reporting a consequence of Amorim’s impending arrival is mega-money winger Antony being transfer-listed.

It’s claimed Antony – who cost an initial £82m to sign – has already been told he can leave in January with Amorim not planning to utilise the winger in any way, shape or form.

Van Nistelrooy told he’s made Man Utd worse

Just before Ten Hag’s departure, former Crystal Palace chairman, Simon Jordan, brutally ripped into Van Nistelrooy and told United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to ‘go get a proper manager’.

“If they recruited Van Nistelrooy with that in mind [to make him interim] then fair play to them,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“He’s part of a coaching setup that has created bugger all since he’s walked through the door.

“So from my point of view if you are alighting upon Van Nistelrooy to give him a chance then you don’t have an idea of the way it should be going in the first place. You should have clear visions.

“Van Nistelrooy has been brought in and there’s no value added, in fact United are worse as a result.

“He’s part of a coaching framework that Ten Hag sits on top of, that he’s part of.

“There’s nothing about Van Nistelrooy that I would suggest gives you any indication that he should get the job besides the fact there’s history of Van Nistelrooy and Manchester United.

“Make a decision and go get a proper manager.”

Man Utd have since shown clear direction and purpose by moving quickly for Amorim. However, when he’ll be available to take the reins is a hot topic in the media…

Ruben Amorim to Man Utd latest

The Times have reported Amorim could be in charge by the time Man Utd face Chelsea in a mouth-watering Premier League clash on Sunday.

However, The Daily Mail offered a different view, claiming Amorim’s notice period at Sporting is a ‘number of weeks.’

If true, there is a prospect that Amorim, who won two Primeira Liga titles in Portugal, may not take charge until United head to Ipswich Town on November 24. The fortnight prior to that match is an international break.

Elsewhere, Portuguese analyst, Filipe Dias, has heaped lofty praise on the manager Man Utd are hiring.

“He is the best manager Portugal have produced since Jose Mourinho,” Dias said on Sky Sports. “He’s not at the top of Portuguese football… He is the top.”

In other news, transfer insider Rudy Galetti has informed us Amorim has already broached Man Utd about the possibility of bringing three Sporting stars to Old Trafford.

The trio in question are centre-back Goncalo Inacio and attackers Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves.

One player who isn’t likely to forge a reunion with Amorim in Manchester is star striker, Viktor Gyokeres.

Sky Germany state the Swedish marksman is currently not on United’s radar despite the imminent appointment of Amorim.

Gyokeres is fully expected to leave Sporting in the summer of 2025 and can actually be signed for a fee in the €60m-€70m range via a unique clause in his contract. That is far below the €100m his official release clause is set at.

But rather than Man Utd, Sky Germany insisted Gyokeres is far likelier to join one of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool or Chelsea. That quartet are ‘particularly active’ in pursuing Gyokeres, per the reporter.

Ruben Amorim’s most used players at Sporting CP