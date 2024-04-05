Second source backs Man Utd to spring shock signing of Luton star Ratcliffe loves

Speculation Man Utd could spring the surprise signing of Ross Barkley is growing

A second outlet has doubled down on claims Manchester United could poach Luton Town playmaker Ross Barkley this summer, with new details behind what would undoubtedly be a surprise signing emerging.

Barkley, 30, has enjoyed a career renaissance ever since leaving Chelsea in the summer of 2022. The 33-cap England international embarked on a fresh challenge when joining Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

Barkley was by no means a regular starter in France, though did rack up six goal contributions and did enough to convince newly-promoted Luton Town to take a chance last summer.

It’s back in the Premier League at Kenilworth Road where Barkley’s career has truly reignited. Indeed, there were even calls for Barkley to win his first England cap since 2019 during the last international break.

Ultimately, Barkley was not called up into Gareth Southgate’s squad. But with England possessing a plethora of attack-minded options for the central roles – such as Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer – the snub does not reflect badly on Barkley.

Barkley has been at the heart of everything Luton have done well this term and has been a key factor in their attempts to stave off relegation.

Luton were many people’s pre-season bankers to go down, though with seven games to go they’re just three points off safety.

The Sun claimed back in February that Man Utd could spring a surprise move for Barkley at season’s end. Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who is now pulling the strings at Man Utd – owns Nice who signed Barkley in 2022.

The Sun suggested Barkley could move to Old Trafford and serve as a squad player. With doubts over the futures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, Man Utd may well require depth in central midfield this summer.

Now, a fresh update from talkSPORT has doubled down on claims Barkley could be heading to Manchester this summer.

Barkley a risk-free option for Man Utd; Ratcliffe keen?

They state Barkley is expected to remain a Premier League player irrespective of whether Luton go down. The inference there is if the Hatters suffer relegation, then Barkley will be snapped up by another Premier League side.

The exact details of Barkley’s contract with Luton aren’t common knowledge. But according to GiveMeSport, Barkley signed a one-year deal with Luton, meaning he’s set to become a free agent this summer.

As such, a Man Utd move for Barkley would be a relatively risk-free affair. Furthermore, the type of wages he’d command would pale in comparison to the salary Casemiro earns and he’s the man the Sun claimed Barkley could replace.

Adding weight to the claims is talkSPORT’s insistence Ratcliffe remains an admirer of Barkley.

Brighton are also said to be hovering over Barkley as they seek to add another experienced campaigner to a squad that is full of young talent.

The likes of Adam Lallana and James Milner have been drafted in to add vital experience and know-how in recent summers. Barkley could be the latest to follow that trend.

