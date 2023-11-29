Second source confirms fallen Man Utd star wanted by Euro giants amid ‘desperate’ transfer search

German heavyweights Bayern Munich have ‘discussed’ the possibility of signing Raphael Varane from Manchester United, though they are currently prioritising a move for an alternative target, according to a report.

Varane ended a hugely successful 10-year spell at Real Madrid in August 2021 by signing for Man Utd in a total £41million deal. The defender had won four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles while in the Spanish capital, in addition to plenty of other trophies, but he decided he wanted a new challenge and this allowed Man Utd to pounce.

Overall, Varane has made 75 appearances for Man Utd, with his only piece of silverware so far being last season’s League Cup.

In his first two seasons at Old Trafford, the centre-back played pretty much whenever he was fit. Admittedly, though, injuries prevented him from playing more than 34 games in either season.

Varane was delighted when Man Utd reunited him with long-term partner Casemiro in August last year. The Red Devils spent an initial £60m to land the battle-hardened midfielder, with the deal having the potential to rise to £70m through add-ons.

However, things are not going to plan for the Madrid heroes this season. Casemiro has played just once since October 21 due to an ankle problem, and is currently out of action until mid-January with a hamstring injury. Varane, meanwhile, has fallen behind Harry Maguire in the centre-half pecking order.

Manager Erik ten Hag has left the Frenchman frustrated by also using veteran defender Jonny Evans ahead of him in some matches.

Unsurprisingly, there is growing speculation Varane will push to find a new club this winter.

Bayern have ‘discussed’ possible Man Utd raid

And on Monday, German outlet Bild revealed that Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has suggested a huge swap deal involving Varane and Thomas Muller, who ‘is not happy’ with his situation at the Allianz Arena.

Sky Germany have now provided an update on the situation. They confirm Bayern’s interest in Varane, stating that a possible move has been ‘discussed’ by club chiefs.

Bayern are in ‘desperate’ need of defensive reinforcements in January and have resultantly taken a look at whether the 30-year-old might be a good solution.

However, the reigning Bundesliga champions know that Man Utd will demand a premium fee for Varane, even though he is not currently in the starting eleven. As such, they view the transfer as ‘unrealistic’.

If Bayern are to spend significant money, then they would rather do it on a younger centre-back who can become a crucial part of the team for years to come. And Barcelona star Ronald Araujo is the man they are currently chasing.

Bayern scouts reportedly view Araujo as a ‘machine’, with Tuchel also a big fan of his. Bayern have been in contact with the 24-year-old’s camp for two years, though they will have to bid for him very soon if they are to complete the deal. That is because Barca are eager to extend Araujo’s contract beyond June 2026.

With a move to Bayern seemingly off the table, Varane could instead return to French club Lens. He started his career there and would be ‘welcomed with open arms’, according to manager Franck Haise. Lens are competing in this season’s Champions League, too, which would help to meet Varane’s ambitions.

