A second source has confirmed Manchester United are exploring a blockbuster move for a Real Madrid midfielder who was previously Liverpool’s No 1 transfer target.

Back in the summer of 2022, Liverpool installed Aurelien Tchouameni as their No 1 transfer target. The Frenchman was viewed as the ideal successor to Fabinho who would go on to leave Anfield one year later.

However, once Real Madrid came calling, Tchouameni didn’t hesitate to drop Liverpool like a bad habit and sign in the Spanish capital.

Fast forward to the present day and there appears to be genuine chances Tchouameni could be brought to England, but more likely to Old Trafford, not Anfield.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed both Man Utd and Liverpool have made ‘contact’ with the 25-year-old representatives to ascertain whether a summer transfer is possible.

Real Madrid are looking to evolve their midfield, with that area of the pitch a particularly sore spot in what’s been a disastrous campaign at the Bernabeu.

However, sources tell us Real Madrid would prefer to offload others like Camvinga before entertaining the idea of selling Tchouameni.

Nevertheless, with Real looking into deals for Rodri and Alexis Mac Allister, Tchouameni could become expendable if both of the Manchester City and Liverpool stars arrive.

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Man Utd want Aurelien Tchouameni

And according to the latest from Ben Jacobs, Man Utd are very much in the mix for Tchouameni as part of their own midfield rebuild.

A move would cost roughly £70m, with Jacobs adding: ‘Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the names on Manchester United’s radar as the club looks to bring in at least two senior midfielders this summer.’

As mentioned, two big names will arrive to offset the free agent exit of Casemiro and likely departure of Manuel Ugarte.

Elliot Anderson is the top target, while Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba are keenly admired.

But with two sources now verifying Man Utd’s interest in Tchouameni, the Frenchman can now be added to that list.

As our own reporter stated, a deal won’t be easy to make, with Real even contemplating handing Tchouameni a new contract.

Nevertheless, Man Utd’s interest is genuine and confirmed, and if the doors to a transfer do open, they’ll be there to step right through.

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