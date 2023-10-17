Second source confirms Man Utd want ‘outstanding’ Prem star as astonishing double deal takes shape

Erik ten Hag has seemingly decided on defence as his priority for the January transfer window, as Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a huge double swoop for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi and Theo Hernandez of Milan.

Ten Hag has seen his defensive options decimated in recent months, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane, Sergio Reguilon and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all having picked up injuries. It has left Man Utd particularly light at left-back, with recent midfield signing Sofyan Amrabat being forced to fill in there on several occasions.

At centre-back, the surprise signing of Jonny Evans has been justified as Martinez will be out until the new year after his foot problem flared up. Varane has also missed a couple of games this term through injury, though he is luckily expected to be fit once Man Utd return to action after the international break.

On Monday, it emerged that Man Utd are aiming to solve their left-back crisis by landing Hernandez in January. According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the Frenchman.

Milan are trying to tie him down to a new deal, but both Man Utd and PSG want to disrupt those plans.

Man Utd will not just sign a new left-back this winter, as they are also expected to bring in a new centre-half who can provide cover and competition for the likes of Varane and Martinez. And according to Football Insider, Palace’s Guehi is firmly in their sights.

On Friday, the South London Press detailed Man Utd’s interest in Guehi, and now this new report has backed that claim up.

Football Insider label the Englishman an ‘outstanding’ Premier League centre-back and reveal how Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are also keeping tabs on his performances.

Man Utd could sign Marc Guehi in £60m+ deal

But it is Man Utd who are expected to make a big push to lure him away from Selhurst Park in January.

Palace are understood to want more than the £50million Man Utd paid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in order to sell Guehi. Given how impressive the 23-year-old has been in recent seasons, it would not be a surprise if he fetched between £60-70m.

A transfer to Old Trafford would be of interest to Chelsea, as they included a sell-on clause when letting Guehi go to Palace in July 2021. That clause is worth 25 per cent, which means Chelsea could earn upwards of £15m if Guehi moves.

A switch to Man Utd would potentially help Guehi to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s starting eleven for England. He has won six caps so far, though Southgate currently prefers to operate with John Stones and Harry Maguire in central defence when both of those players are fit.

