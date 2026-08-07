A second source has detailed Manchester United interest in a Premier League left-back, while they also state the club have scouted an Italy defender.

United are prioritising midfield moves this summer, and after landing Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, are expected to land one more. But a new left-back is also on the agenda for the Manchester outfit.

Lewis Hall has been their main target this summer, and the Newcastle man remains on the radar, though the Magpies seem adamant they’re not going to let him go after already losing stars Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and soon Bruno Guimaraes.

As a result, United have begun to look elsewhere, with interest in Fulham’s Antonee Robinson recently revealed.

The Telegraph have become the second outlet to discuss that potential move of late, stating the American would be a cheaper option than Hall.

They also state that United have scouted Italy international Giorgio Scalvini.

The Atalanta defender is primarily a centre-back, but can play both as a left-back and in central midfield, and has featured in different systems – back threes and fours, and has admirers as a result of what he can do.

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Robinson interest clear

talkSPORT were the first outlet to suggest United could go in for Robinson this summer, and across the board it’s believed he’d be a good budget option.

Insider Alex Crook said: “Keep an eye on Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, the USA international.

“The experienced Premier League campaigner would probably come a lot cheaper than Lewis Hall.

“He’s someone I’m told is on Manchester United’s radar as well.”

There have also been links with Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly of late, and with Guimaraes joining Arsenal, the Englishman’s role could again change, after he had success in the midfield at the back end of last season.

If that prompts him to look to the exit, United will be one of the first sides banging on the door.

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