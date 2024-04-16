Exclusive: Second top Man Utd star to be burned by Ratcliffe as West Ham target’s pleas fall on deaf ears

Manchester United are pushing forward with their plans for the summer and have drawn up a list of targets that they would like to bring into the club.

However, a major part of the upcoming window will be dealing with outgoings and getting some players off the books.

A number of the Man Utd stars have been made available by Sir Jim Ratcliffe as his recruitment team looks to reshuffle the squad for the future.

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that one player that the Red Devils are open to listening to offers for is midfielder Scott McTominay, who has been a key player for them this season.

The Scottish international has scored seven goals in 27 Premier League appearances this season, making him the club’s joint-second top scorer.

However, McTominay’s profile and the fact he will bring in pure profit for the club make him a ‘very sellable asset.’

He has been important for Erik ten Hag but TEAMtalk sources state that Man Utd’s rejigged hierarchy do not see him as good enough to carry the club forward into its new generation.

Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford could both be sold this summer

TEAMtalk understands that there is strong interest in McTominay from clubs in the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

West Ham are one side who have kept tabs on his situation after trying to sign him previously. The Hammers would be in the conversation again this summer but are not willing to pay his expected £40 million asking price.

One major roadblock may not be the price but McTominay himself, with the 27-year-old keen to remain at Old Trafford and stay at the club he has been part of for his whole career.

His current deal expires in the summer of 2025 and the club have the option of extending it by an extra year.

There are no major signs over talks of a new deal, however, and the fact that he will essentially have one year left on his current contract this summer makes suitors believe he can be signed for a fee of around £25 million.

For now, the midfielder’s full focus is on helping his side in their bid to qualify for the Champions League but once the curtain is closed on the current campaign, he may be forced to make a major choice over where he will be playing next season.

Reports suggest that Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has also been ‘put up for sale’ by Man Utd. He too is an academy graduate so would represent pure profit on the account books, like McTominay.

With that in mind, we could see several big name stars depart Old Trafford in the coming months.