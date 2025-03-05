Ruben Amorim has been given fresh hope of a deal to bring Viktor Gyokeres to Manchester United this summer after Fabrizio Romano revealed the secret pact that the Swede has in place to leave and with the striker one of two major Sporting CP stars the Red Devils are chasing.

The Red Devils have looked toothless in attack all season and a meagre 33 goals in their 27 Premier League matches to date is the sixth worst in the entire top flight. And with Manchester United currently only having scored half the number of goals that table-topping Liverpool have managed so far, it is evidently clear that Amorim will look to sign a new figurehead to lead his forward line next season and bring the very best out of his 3-4-2-1 formation.

With both Joshua Zirkzee or Rasmus Hojlund struggling to convince – and the latter currently on a 17-game drought stretching back to December 12 – the Red Devils have already been linked with several big-name frontmen, ranging from Victor Osimhen to Harry Kane.

However, there is a strong suggestio that Amorim’s top target will be Gyokeres – a player who he knows very well and someone who thrived under his management at Sporting.

Now, a sizeable update from transfer guru Romano has given United serious hope of a deal amid a secret agreement that allows him to depart Estadio Jose Alvalade at the end of the season.

Explaining that the 26-year-old frontman will be one of the ‘main, big names on the scene for a summer transfer, ‘ Romano, writing for Givemesport, claims the ‘feeling is clear’ that Gyokeres ‘already has a guarantee about his summer exit’ and a ‘verbal agreement with Sporting. ‘

He adds: ‘Sources close to the deal can guarantee that there’s a pact also about the financial package needed to bring in the Swedish striker: the release clause worth €100m will probably no longer be needed for this transfer window, as verbal agreement between Viktor, his camp and Sporting is to let him leave for a transfer fee in the region of €65/70m with add-ons as part of the package.

‘This is what Gyokeres and the Portuguese club secretly agreed to.’

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Ranking the 10 best transfers Christopher Vivell will be hoping to replicate at Man Utd

Man Utd transfers: Second Sporting star also on Amorim’s radar

Romano insists that while Gyokeres has yet to decide which club to sign for and will consider all proposals come the summer, there is a growing understanding at Sporting that the player will move on.

‘It will be time to go, try a new chapter and make a big move after reaching insane numbers at Sporting in terms of goals, leadership… and a massive Liga Portugal title under Ruben Amorim’ and with Sporting president appreciating the player’s commitment and decision to stay for one more year at the club.’

Discussing where Gyokeres could end up next, Romano added: ‘In the recent months, clubs from England have called to be informed on the situation with Manchester United interested… But again, it really depends on the financial budget they will have available in the summer and so it’s not time to advance in negotiations yet, also because [Geovani] Quenda from the same club also remains high on Man Utd’s list’.

Revealing what it is to come and why the player will be the subject of intense interest, Romano concluded: ‘More Premier League clubs could join the race, as it’s absolutely open.

The clause is (unofficially) gone, one of the best strikers in the world will be available for €65/70m in the summer. Get ready for the battle…’

Latest Man Utd news: Ten Hag custard-pied by Klopp; star gets exit green light

Meanwhile, the first United transfer decision of the summer looks set to have cleared by Amorim amid claims by a trusted source that Victor Lindelof has been given permission to leave and amid links to a former club. The Swede will be one of four men shown the door at the end of his contract this season.

Elsewhere, United have been urged to sign two stars who could get relegated this campaign.

And a former Red Devils star, who played in the Sir Alex Ferguson era, thinks United should pursue stars of both Ipswich Town and Southampton to improve their fortunes.

Finally, Erik ten Hag’s bid to return to football management has received a major blow after Jurgen Klopp – now in charge of Red Bull Group’s football operations – ruled the former United boss out of a job at one of the biggest jobs in their stable.

IN-FOCUS: How Viktor Gyokeres has performed for Sporting this season