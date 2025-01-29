Manchester United can expect to finalise the signing of Patrick Dorgu by Friday at the latest with the player reportedly set to arrive in the UK on Thursday for medical checks and with more details coming to light on the deal the Red Devils have agreed for the Denmark international.

United have been given to furnish Ruben Amorim with some signings to iron out the club’s inconsistencies, with some indifferent results since his appointment having failed to provide the new-manager bounce perhaps some at Old Trafford will have been expecting. But with very obvious shortfalls in the Manchester United squad, compounded by the Portuguese’s insistence to play his favoured 3-4-2-1 formation, has meant a somewhat difficult start to life for the former Sporting CP coach, who this week celebrated his 40th birthday.

With finances tight and the club having to carefully ensure they stay on the right side of Profit and Sustainability Rules, United have struggled to grant Amorim the additions he needs to get the club upwardly mobile.

However, a breakthrough was finally achieved on Tuesday evening when it was announced by numerous sources that an agreement with Lecce had been struck for Dorgu, who can finally give United the left-back / left wing-back option they have lacked for so long.

Per multiple reports, the 6ft 2in star will bid his farewells to his Lecce teammates on Wednesday and with Gianluca DiMarzio reporting he will then board a flight into Manchester on Thursday where he will then be put through his medical examination. Given the player has never suffered an injury, that is expected to be a formality.

Dorgu only signed a new deal with Lecce on October 24, and while the Serie A side intended to keep him until the summer off the back of that, Givemesport has revealed that it was the player’s insistence to push through the move to United that finally forced them to accept his sale and negotiate the best price possible for the four-times capped Denmark international.

The Manchester Evening News reports that Dorgu looks set to take the No.13 shirt at Old Trafford – the same number he occupied in Italy – which has remained vacant at Old Trafford since veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant’s exit in 2022.

He is expected to agree a four-and-a-half-year deal through to summer 2029 – with the option of another year on top – and secure with it a very sizeable pay rise on the £10,500 a week arrangement he was on in Italy.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Amorim admits star signing isn’t Premier League standard as Man Utd replacement plan emerges

How much Man Utd will pay for Dorgu; two exits to help fund transfer

United will have to register Dorgu by the Premier League’s noon cut-off on Friday lunchtime if he is to be eligible for their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday (2pm).

But while he is flying to England, he will need to wait a while to meet his new teammates with the bulk of the squad having travelled out to Romania for their Europa League clash with FCSB (Steaua Bucharest) on Thursday.

United will pay the Serie A club an initial €30m plus a further €5m in potential add-ons, taking the overall cost of the deal to £29.3m ($36.4m).

United can certainly feel pretty happy at the €35m package achieved given Lecce had initially quoted €40m (£33.5m, $41.6m).

The Red Devils have funded his signing by allowing Antony to join Real Betis on loan, with the LaLiga side covering at least 84% of his sizeable £200,000 a week salary – putting millions back into club coffers.

The capture of Dorgu will also unlock the potential sale of Tyrell Malacia, with the Dutchman also offered to Betis.

United are also in talks to offload Casmemiro and the removal of his £350,000 a week deal off the wage bill will also offer a sizeable injection of cash.

The signing of Dorgu will also be the first capture of the Amorim era at Old Trafford and while a deal has also been agreed this month for Paraguayan teenager Diego Leon – also a left-back – his move will not officially go through until the summer and after the player turns 18 in April.

Man Utd transfer latest: Tel hunt on; Rashford options ‘down to one’

United also hope to remodel their attack over the coming week with the departures of both Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford still plausible possibilities in the remaining days of the window.

However, the quest to find a new home for the 27-year-old England star certainly looks a tough one and a new report on Wednesday has revealed Rashford has now priced himself out of a move to Barcelona, with just one option left on the table and with his stance on joining either Tottenham or West Ham coming to light.

Meanwhile, a report claims Amorim remains unconvinced by Rasmus Hojlund and, with the 21-year-old seemingly ‘on trial’ over the next five months, Amorim’s dream successor for the £72m man in attack has seemingly already been identified.

Elsewhere, United are also ready to enter the race to sign wantaway Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel – if they can shift Rashford or Alejandro Garnacho this month.

Patrick Dorgu’s stats for Lecce this season

While Dorgu has been primarily signed as a left wing-back for United, he has also shown himself capable of operating as an inverted right winger for Lecce, where his flexibility has given them plenty of options this season.

That’s also led to some impressive stats for the 20-year-old, who will hope to finally solve United’s long-term issues on the left side of their defence and allow Diogo Dalot to resume his duties at right wing-back. Noussair Mazraoui is seen as adequate cover for both full-back positions.