Man Utd hit with seismic blow amid midfielder chase as Real Madrid plot shock Old Trafford raid

Manchester United have a genuine interest in Sunderland star Noah Sadiki, and TEAMtalk sources have dropped a telling update on the situation, as Real Madrid eye a surprise move for a Red Devils star.

Amorim remains determined to strengthen his midfield options in the January transfer window as speculation over the futures of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo persists.

Departures will only be green-lit if United first bring in reinforcements, though, and we understand that Sunderland ace Sadiki figures highly on their shortlist.

But the likes of Ugarte and Mainoo aren’t the only stars being linked with moves away from Old Trafford, with Real Madrid interested in a Red Devils player who could compete with ex-Liverpool man Trent Alexander-Arnold for a starting spot.

Sales could help fund vital additions, and reports claim that United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, is ready to grant Madrid’s wish, with discussions ongoing.

Man Utd hit with transfer truth bomb

Our sources have confirmed that Sunderland ace Sadiki is a player that United want to bring to Old Trafford. He is viewed as someone who could fight for a starting spot under Amorim.

The 20-year-old joined Sunderland from Union SG in the summer for a fee of £17.5m. He has already established himself as a vital player for the Black Cats, having started all 15 of their Premier League games so far.

The Belgium-born DR Congo international is a key reason why Sunderland have enjoyed such a positive start to the season.

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey confirmed in an update today that United are paying close attention to Sadiki, as Old Trafford sources confirm he has been under their watch since well before his move to England last summer.

Tottenham, Leeds and West Ham have also shown interest previously. Spurs also remain keen. BlueCo also enquired – but that was with a view to him joining Strasbourg ahead of Chelsea.

However, Sunderland sources have told us that the talented midfielder is seen as a key part of their future.

“Sadiki has been phenomenal, he and Granit Xhaka have bossed games in the middle of the park that nobody thought was possible, it is not surprising that clubs are impressed, why wouldn’t they be?” the source confirmed.

“But there is no desire from the club or player for him to leave anytime soon. The lad knows Sunderland took the chance on him when others were not willing to do so. That is significant.”

Real Madrid eye move for Man Utd star

While United continue to look at options to strengthen their midfield, reports suggest that Real Madrid are considering a move for right-back Diogo Dalot.

We can confirm Dalot’s long-term future is being discussed internally by Man Utd, as the club have been made aware of possible interest in the Portuguese international.

Sources have told us that Real Madrid hold a long-term interest in Dalot, despite signing Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, who plays in his position.

Los Blancos want more cover in the position as Dani Carvajal (33) isn’t getting any younger, and a replacement needs to be signed for him.

We have been informed by sources that Dalot’s future is being discussed by Wilcox and his staff. United are pondering whether to sell him – potentially as early as next summer.

Dalot, 26, is a crucial squad player for United, having started 10 Premier League games this term and making three appearances off the bench.

It will be very interesting to see if Madrid back up their long-standing interest in Dalot with a bid, as United consider letting him go.

Man Utd linked with outrageous Jude Bellingham move

Meanwhile, a shock report from Spain has claimed that United are ‘preparing a €150million (£131.7m, $176m) offer’ for Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham.

It is no secret that United held interest in the 22-year-old England star prior to his move to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2023.

However, United are unable to part ways with that sort of money in January, and the Spanish outlet, E-Noticies, has a history of making outlandish claims with no real substance in their reporting.

The report in E-Noticies claims: ‘At Old Trafford, they dream of signing Jude Bellingham, convinced he can become the organisational axis of the new English project.

‘That multimillion-euro investment reflects the British club’s ambition to regain immediate competitiveness with a dominant-profile leader.’

