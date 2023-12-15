Selfish Man Utd pair blamed for Rasmus Hojlund struggles but Glazers hammered for signing the wrong striker

Two Manchester United stars have been blamed for summer signing Rasmus Hojlund’s struggles in front of goal domestically this season, while one pundit also suggests the Red Devils signed the wrong striker.

The Denmark international moved to Old Trafford from Serie A side Atalanta in a deal worth £72million over the summer but has failed to solve United’s central striker issues.

Despite looking much more of a threat in the Champions League, where he scored five times in six games, Hojlund has still not scored a Premier League goal ahead of the start of the busy festive period of fixtures.

And even though his performances in Europe have displayed his clear potential, he reverted to his domestic form in the must-win clash with Bayern Munich in midweek, having looked way off the pace recently. Indeed, United are now thought to be looking at options to replace him.

But former United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen believes the youngster cannot be held entirely responsible for his struggles, with Hojlund’s teammates also needing to take same of the blame for his struggles – with two in particular singled out.

“I thought he [Hojlund] was way short [against Bayern]. Against those defenders, he never got a kick,” Meulensteen told talkSPORT.

“But the problem is he is flanked by two individual players [Antony and Garnacho] who have no intention to give him any kind of service because they want to create things for themselves and not help any striker.

“So there’s an imbalance, and that imbalance is going forward but also going back in terms of the defensive shape which we’ve seen in so many games.”

Man Utd signed the wrong striker

While Antony continues to struggle, having failed to register a single assist this season, Garnacho has been one of the shining lights of United’s campaign.

The Argentine has registered three goals and an assist and has still peformed better than fellow United attackers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Hojlund’s plight is made worse by the fact that Erik ten Hag’s top striker target last summer was Harry Kane, who ended up joining joined Bayern for only £10m more and has since registered a stunning 22 goals and eight assists in 20 appearances.

Rasmus Hojlund vs Bayern Munich Lacking service?😵❌ pic.twitter.com/anh02gnA3k — 📎 (@BCMRashford) December 12, 2023

“The Glazers have backed the managers with money but have they backed them with the players the managers want?” Meulensteen added.

“Everybody knows that if United had got Harry Kane he brings 25 to 30 goals into your team. Simple.”

United are back in action on Sunday when they face the daunting prospect of heading to Premier League leaders and bitter rivals Liverpool.

