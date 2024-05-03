‘Sell and move on’ – Man Utd backed to axe major star who ‘doesn’t believe’ in Ratcliffe project

Manchester United have been backed to sell captain Bruno Fernandes who they will consider offers for, with one pundit claiming Fernandes’ recent comments suggest he’s not fully committed to the new Sir Jim Ratcliffe era.

The Telegraph recently reported Man Utd will consider offers made for every player in their squad this summer aside from three. The trio in question who’ve been deemed unsellable by United are Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein later stated that for an important player like Marcus Rashford to depart, two things must happen.

Firstly, Rashford would have to inform the club he wishes to leave and secondly, Man Utd would have to receive a suitable bid.

It stands to reason that stance extends to other key stars at the club, such as skipper Bruno Fernandes.

Nonetheless, Barcelona have been linked with making a shock swap proposal for Fernandes on the back of the 29-year-old’s curious comments.

When speaking to DAZN Portugal earlier this week, Fernandes stated on the subject of his future at Old Trafford: “Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?

“A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides.

“I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I’d hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far.

“So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there’s nothing more important than that at the moment.”

“Sell and move on!”

Responding to those comments, pundit and former England international, Stan Collymore, has called upon Man Utd to push Fernandes out.

Collymore echoed recent claims made by Roy Keane regarding Fernandes not being captaincy material.

Furthermore, the pundit suggested Fernandes’ comments to DAZN Portugal signal he doesn’t believe in the new project being ushered in by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“Very good player? Yes! — Captain material? Absolutely not,” said Collymore for Caught Offside.

“The fact that he hinted earlier this week that he could be up for a move away tells me that he doesn’t have the stomach for the fight, doesn’t believe in the future project and wants a bit of the easy life — something you just don’t ever get at United.

“For me, along with Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Antony he’ll be a poster boy for the era at United where promise was abundant but excuses and not delivering were the reality.

“Sell and move on!”

