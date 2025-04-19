Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a stunning move to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacking sensation Ousmane Dembele this summer, in what would be viewed as a massive coup for Ruben Amorim’s men.

The Old Trafford outfit have already begun planning for next season as they prepare to deliver their worst-ever Premier League finish, although the Europa League still offers them the chance to finish the campaign on a massive high and qualify for the Champions League as a result.

To do that they will need to get past Spanish outfit Atheltic Bilbao, where the final will also be held, first and then overcome the winners of the other last-four contest between Tottenham and Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt.

Securing Champions League football would allow them to still attract top talent to Old Trafford, with a fresh report from Caught Offside claiming that Man Utd are looking to stun a number of their rivals by winning the race to snap up the outstanding Dembele.

The Red Devils should have room for fresh additions to their attacking department this summer as they prepare to offload the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho on a permanent basis after all three were allowed to leave on loan this season.

Dembele has emerged as the star man for PSG this season following Kylian Mbappe’s departure, netting an eye-opening 32 goals in 42 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions – with his sensational form making a host of Premier League clubs pay attention, including Champions League semi-final opponents Arsenal.

And, according to that report, the list also includes United for a player who has been described as ‘the best in the world’ for some of his performances this season.

PSG will not make it easy on suitors chasing the former Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona star though, as they plan to hand him a lucrative new contract to keep rivals at bay.

Indeed, it would taken an astronomical offer to convince them to part ways with Luis Enrique’s star forward.

Dembele not United’s only attacking target

Despite the reported interest in Dembele, United also have other attacking targets on their radar as they prepare for a potentially busy summer of ins and outs.

Sky Sports reports that they are frontrunners to sign Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, while Ipswich frontman Liam Delap remains a serious option for the central striking spot.

However, a fresh report that emerged on Saturday’s claims that the Red Devils have already struck a sensational deal to sign Napoli frontman Victor Osihmen.

If that turns out to be correct and United pursue a deal for Dembele as well, it would give Amorim a frontline to match any across Europe as they look to get back among the elite after a hugely challenging campaign.

United are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they prepare to welcome Wolves to Old Trafford.

Ousmane Dembele 2024/25 stats