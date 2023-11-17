Senior Man Utd star leaks club’s plans for his future as Old Trafford career reaches crossroads

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof appears to have leaked what the club intend to do regarding his future when speaking to Swedish media during the international break.

Lindelof, 29, has come back into the fore this season amid injuries to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. The Sweden captain has racked up 15 appearances across all competitions and has even showcased his versatility when deputising at left-back.

Lindelof is one of eight Man Utd players who are out of contract at the end of the season. The others are Tom Heaton, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Alvaro Fernandez, Brandon Williams, Hannibal Mejbri and Anthony Martial.

Lindelof is among those whose contracts contain a club option for an extra year. Whether United intend to trigger the option is as yet unclear.

Fabrizio Romano has declared centre-back to be a top transfer priority for Man Utd in 2024.

Speaking to Caught Offside in October, the trusted transfer guru said: “As I’ve previously reported, we know Man Utd want a top centre-back for 2024, so we’re going to see a lot of names linked.”

Of those already at the club, Martinez will not be sold, while Harry Maguire is enjoying something of a resurgence in form this season.

Raphael Varane could be moved on as early as January with Saudi Arabian sides already lodging enquiries. Aged 35, Evans looks unlikely to be offered an extension.

With so much uncertainty pervading the centre-back position, it may be wise for United to activate the one-year option in Lindelof’s contract.

Now, according to the player himself, his 12-month option being taken up is the likeliest outcome.

When speaking to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, Lindelof explained: “There I get to see what happens. There is an option and it [contract extension] will most likely be activated.”

Contract extension only delaying the inevitable?

But while the option appears primed to be taken up, Lindelof’s long-term future at Old Trafford might not be so assured.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe poised to buy a 25 percent stake in the club, major change is afoot.

The British billionaire is planning a full scale revamp of the club’s recruitment process. The Sun also claimed he’ll sanction a squad ‘reset’.

Lindelof may well have the option activated and see his contract extended until the summer of 2025. However, taking that route would also protect United’s investment and allow the club to explore a sale from a stronger bargaining position.

There’s no indication Lindelof will be moved on in the upcoming January window. But all bets are off once the summer rolls around.

