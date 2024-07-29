A senior Sky Sports reporter has confirmed a rumoured Manchester United transfer will not happen, though reports claim two other connected moves in the same position are ready to be made.

Man Utd have already pushed the signings of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee over the line. A move for Bayern Munich right-back, Noussair Mazraoui, has been agreed on both the club and player ends.

However, before that move can become official Man Utd must first offload the man he’ll replace – Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The 26-year-old is the subject of talks with West Ham.

Elsewhere, Man Utd still hold ambitions of signing a second new centre-back as well as a central midfielder.

Regarding the additional centre-back move, Matthijs de Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite are in United’s crosshairs.

The Red Devils have agreed personal terms with both players, though a move for De Ligt appears far more likely.

Everton have made it crystal clear they won’t sell Branthwaite for a penny less than £70m. The biggest of United’s two rejected offers so far totalled just £50m.

De Ligt, meanwhile, is open to joining Man Utd and Bayern Munich are willing to cash in. That’s despite new Bayern defender Hiroki Ito recently suffering a broken foot.

But as is the case with Mazraoui and Wan-Bissaka, Man Utd must shift a player already at the club before landing De Ligt.

Raphael Varane (Como – free agent) and Willy Kambwala (Villarreal – £9.5m including add-ons) have already left. Jonny Evans has signed a new one-year contract, while Lisandro Martinez is unquestionably the No 1 centre-back at the club.

As such, who leaves to make room for De Ligt is down to Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. Man Utd attempted to sell Maguire last summer when accepting a £30m bid from West Ham.

Harry Maguire staying at Man Utd

However, despite recent reports to the contrary, Man Utd WILL NOT sever ties with Maguire this window.

That’s according to senior Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy, who clarified Maguire’s future while appearing on The United Stand YouTube channel.

“One person we know won’t be leaving is Harry Maguire,” declared Reddy. “He told us on Sky that he had talks with the club.

“They told him he’s part of the future, they’re keen for him to stay.

“They like how he’s conducted himself because he had a really tough period and honestly the character he’s got to come through that and for parts of the season he was their best player.”

Game over for Victor Lindelof?

With Maguire set to stay, there’s only one man left who can make room for De Ligt.

A separate update from Sky Sports on Monday morning revealed Lindelof holds the key to Man Utd signing De Ligt.

The Sweden captain has entered the final year of his contract and has been given the green light to leave.

If United are successful in finding a buyer, a move for De Ligt should quickly follow.

As mentioned, personal terms are already in place and Bayern are understood to be open to selling despite Ito’s injury.

The German giants still intend to sign Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen, meaning De Ligt wouldn’t be required during Ito’s injury absence anyway.

