Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has been criticised for one of the goals that he conceded against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, as TEAMtalk reveals that the Red Devils chiefs are already looking to bring in an upgrade on the Belgian.

Man Utd made it three wins in a row, as the Red Devils beat Brighton 4-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday. It followed victories for Ruben Amorim’s side over Sunderland at Old Trafford and Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League and has propelled the Red Devils into fourth spot in the table.

Lammens maintained his place in the Man Utd starting line-up, with the Belgian goalkeeper now starting to establish himself as an important figure in Amorim’s team.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper moved to Man Utd from Royal Antwerp on the final day of the summer transfer window for an initial fee of €21million (£18.3m, $24.4m).

Lammens kept a clean sheet against Sunderland and made five saves against Liverpool, including a brilliant one to deny Alexander Isak, but doubts have emerged following his latest outing against Brighton.

While the 23-year-old made some good saves against Brighton, the goalkeeper should have saved Danny Welbeck’s free-kick in the 74th minute.

The Manchester Evening News gave Lammens 6 out of 10 in their Player Ratings for that mistake, and so did The Sun, who noted that ‘he should have collected Welbeck’s goal’.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson, too, believes that Lammens should have done better.

Robinson said on BBC Radio 5 Live after the first Brighton goal went in: “A wonderful free kick from Danny Welbeck!

“A great position about five yards outside the box, but there was a big Manchester United wall with a draft excluder beneath it, yet he still managed to get it up and down.

“There will be questions around whether the Manchester United goalkeeper could’ve done better with that one…”

Man Utd looking for Senne Lammens replacement – sources

Lammens was a relative unknown before he moved to Man Utd, and while there have been encouraging signs about the goalkeeper, he needs to perform well over a longer period of time.

Man Utd team-mates have enjoyed playing with the Belgian, with Harry Maguire saying after the win against Liverpool: “I must say I am heavily impressed by Senne Lammens.

“I don’t want to get carried away because he is playing in the position with the most pressure, it’s the most difficult position at Manchester United. But he’s got everything. Great personality.”

Man Utd striker Benjamin Sesko described Lammens as a “wall” on Sky Sports this week and noted: “The ball just hits him.

“He is great in training as well. I’m really happy for him, especially for those first two games, because that first impression is really important.

“I wish him the best for every single game.”

Despite Lammens’ positive performances, Man Utd are still looking for a new and better goalkeeper in 2026, TEAMtalk understands.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on October 6: “Lammens is not the guaranteed first-choice goalkeeper for the long run – but he has given himself a chance of being No.1 for the next game.

“And that’s all he can hope for and focus on right now.

“United seem adamant they are not going to commit to a first-choice shot-stopper, because they want a genuine battle for the shirt on a week-to-week basis.

“It felt like the decision to give Lammens his chance was overdue, and he did well this weekend, so I personally think he has given himself the edge when it comes to starting against Liverpool after the international break.

“But there is no way I would say he’s now going to establish himself as the first choice because I do believe Bayindir will still get games, and I also think United are still on the lookout for another goalkeeper.”

As Jones predicted, Lammens did go on to start against Liverpool and then against Brighton, but for him to show the Man Utd decision-makers that he is their star goalkeeper for the long term, he needs to stop making mistakes like the one he did for Welbeck’s free-kick goal.

Jones has also suggested that Man Utd could go back in for Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez, having tried to sign him in the summer of 2025, with the Argentine star’s camp aware of the Red Devils’ ‘plan’ to bring in another goalkeeper in 2026.

Our transfer insider reported on October 7: “We will know soon whether United aim to sign a new goalkeeper in January or summer, and that would probably have a bearing on Martinez being an option or not.

“I think the player would have to think very carefully this time around about such a move progressing because he came very close to burning bridges at Villa last time, but had worked his way back in.

“He obviously had his head turned over the summer and I’m sure his camp are very aware that United still plan to bring in another goalkeeper.

“But they will want further competition in the position, but not someone who blocks Lammens.

“So, the level they sign someone at is not easy to target.

“You are asking someone with a good level of experience to come in and be a leader and perhaps even a mentor, but also be in a battle to try to be No.1 too.

“I cannot say for sure that Martinez is the main person they will focus on in this sense, but there is a chance they go for him, and it would be a big decision if so.”

