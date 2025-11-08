Senne Lammens was inspirational by making two top-class saves for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur – a contribution that suddenly seemed more significant given the final result.

After being let down by Andre Onana last season, Man Utd went into the market to buy Lammens as a new goalkeeper. It was an interesting move, given his relative lack of experience compared to some other available options. Thus, this season feels like something of an audition for the Belgian to retain the no. 1 role.

If Lammens isn’t good enough over the course of his debut season, then there might be calls for Man Utd to buy a more established goalkeeper next year. But so far, the newcomer is rising to the challenge.

He made his fifth appearance for United on Saturday afternoon against Tottenham and looked to be on course for his second clean sheet, only to concede in the 84th and 91st minutes.

But a Matthijs de Ligt equaliser in the 96th minute rescued a 2-2 draw for Ruben Amorim’s side, which preserved their record of being unbeaten in the Premier League since Lammens made his debut.

And looking back at the flow of the match, Lammens’ influence turned out to be just as crucial to United getting any points out of the match.

The 23-year-old made two sublime saves in quick succession within the first 10 minutes of the second half to help United hold on to the lead they had at the time.

Without those interventions, United could have found themselves on the receiving end of a 4-2 loss rather than a 2-2 draw by the end of the game.

One supporter on X noted: “We would have lost that game only for Senne Lammens.

“Going from him to Onana has been such an upgrade and will help us win so many more points this season.

“A huge positive isn’t just his saves but how he parries the ball out of the danger area.”

With the added layer of security provided by Lammens, United will be hoping to build a more consistent set of results.

What next for Senne Lammens?

Lammens will have to keep making saves of that kind of calibre to become the definitive answer to the goalkeeping problems United have faced in recent years.

He clearly seems to have dislodged Altay Bayindir as the starting goalkeeper for the foreseeable future, but as mentioned earlier, needs to remain consistent to ensure United aren’t tempted to buy a more established keeper.

The fact they gave him a contract until 2030 shows their faith in him.

Next on the agenda for Lammens will be international duty with Belgium after being called up to their senior squad for the November break. He hasn’t yet made his debut for Belgium, but will hope to be knocking on the door in view of their fixtures against Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein.

After that, Lammens will look to continue his unbeaten streak with United, whose next fixtures after the break and before Christmas will be against Everton (home), Crystal Palace (away), West Ham (home), Wolves (away), Bournemouth (home) and Aston Villa (away).

