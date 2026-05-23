Man Utd star named ‘Premier League signing of the season’ as Wilcox and Vivell take credit

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has been named as the Premier League signing of the season by a reputable publication, which has noted the role that the Red Devils’ director of football, Jason Wilcox, and director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, played in his acquisition.

Emiliano Martinez was one of Man Utd’s top goalkeeper targets in the summer of 2025, as the club’s co-owners, INEOS, were looking to find a replacement for Andre Onana.

Martinez eventually stayed at Aston Villa, with Man Utd deciding to sign Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp instead.

Man Utd paid a modest fee of €21million plus €4m in add-ons (a total of £21.6m, $29m) for the 23-year-old Belgium international goalkeeper.

Lammens arrived at Man Utd as a rather underwhelming signing and had to work hard to impress then-manager Ruben Amorim.

However, the Belgian has grown into his role as a Man Utd first-choice goalkeeper and has now established himself as one of the first names on manager Michael Carrick’s teamsheet.

In late April, The Daily Mail journalist Nathan Salt named Lammens as his Premier League signing of the season, and now The Athletic has given him the same accolade.

The respected publication has described Lammens as the ‘Premier League Signing of the Season’ in The Athletic Awards 2025/26.

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How Man Utd signed Senne Lammens

The Athletic has also detailed how Man Utd managed to sign Lammens.

The report has noted that Amorim wanted to sign Martinez from Man Utd, but Tony Coton, the club’s chief goalkeeping scout, picked Lammens instead.

Coton urged Wilcox and Vivell to sign Lammens instead of Martinez, and the two senior Man Utd officials obliged.

The Athletic has noted: ‘Coton, a former goalkeeper for United and Manchester City, had watched Lammens several times in his only full campaign of senior football for Antwerp, in Belgium’s top flight, and pressed director of football Jason Wilcox to make the move.

‘Backed by director of recruitment Christopher Vivell, United took the plunge on the 23-year-old for a fee of €21million plus €4m in add-ons.’

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