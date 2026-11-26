Peter Schmeichel has given his verdict on Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens after his mistakes against Sporting CP, as a report reveals Altay Bayindir’s stance on a return to Old Trafford to play under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Lammens has been in disappointing form for Man Utd this season and has made a number of mistakes.

The Belgium international goalkeeper has not been at his best since the 2026 World Cup.

Lammens cost Belgium a place in the semi-finals with an error against Spain at the World Cup.

The 24-year-old was at fault for both the goals that Sporting CP scored against Man Utd in Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

While Lammens saved a penalty in the first half, he gave a spot kick just 75 seconds later for Luis Suarez to score from.

Then in the 80th minute, Lammens dropped a routine cross, allowing Suarez to convert with an overhead kick.

After the match, Man Utd legend Schmeichel gave his verdict on Lammens.

While the former Denmark international goalkeeper believes that things could change for Lammens under new head coach Pochettino, he does not think that the Belgian has recovered from his mistake at the 2026 World Cup.

Schmeichel told CBS Sports when asked at what point Lammens should be dropped: “I don’t know where that point is.

“Mauricio Pochettino has come in, he’s brought his own staff, that means he’s got a new goalkeeping coach and maybe that is something that can change it for him.

“I don’t know if you remember in the World Cup, he came against Spain and made a bit of a mistake, [Mikel] Merino scored and they [Belgium] got knocked out, and I feel like he’s lost a little bit of confidence from that mistake, hasn’t really recovered.

“As a goalkeeper when you’re not on your best form you need your defenders in front of you to help you out and the sad truth is that they haven’t been able to do that and of course, that makes it so much worse.

“I like him a lot but today was not a great day for him.”

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Altay Bayindir wants Man Utd return in January

Amid the problems for Lammens between the Man Utd posts, it has emerged that Altay Bayindir is ready to return to Old Trafford in the middle of the season.

Bayindir joined Celta de Vigo on loan from Man Utd in the summer of 2026.

The 28-year-old Turkey international goalkeeper has been able to make just one appearance for Celta during his loan spell so far.

Faro de Vigo reported last week that Celta could terminate Bayindir’s loan deal and send him back to Man Utd.

FootballFanCast also reported on November 21 that Bayindir is willing to cut short his loan spell at Celta and return to Man Utd to play for Pochettino, who replaced Michael Carrick during the recent international break.

While noting that ‘Altay Bayindir wants to return to Man Utd in January’, the report stated that the Turkish goalkeeper’s ‘preference is to cut short his loan spell at Celta Vigo and return to Manchester United to compete for a place under Pochettino’.

If Celta, Man Utd and Bayindir do decide to cancel the loan deal, then it would mean competition for Lammens and further pressure on the Belgian.

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