Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has been speaking privately to Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois about life in the Spanish capital, according to a Spanish report, which has revealed what the former Chelsea ace has told the Red Devils player.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois and Lammens of Man Utd are part of the Belgium squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Wales. While Courtois is the number one goalkeeper for Belgium, Lammens has earned a call-up to the squad.

Lammens joined Man Utd from Royal Antwerp in the summer of 2025 and made his debut for Ruben Amorim’s side only last weekend.

The 23-year-old kept a clean sheet and was a safe pair of hands between the sticks, as Man Utd beat Sunderland 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

According to Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Lammens has been asking Courtois about life in the Spanish capital.

The Man Utd goalkeeper has also been asking his Belgian compatriot ‘how Real Madrid operates’.

Courtois, who praised Lammens for his performance for Man Utd last weekend by posting two ‘applause’ emojis on the Red Devils’ Instagram post, has responded positively.

The former Chelsea star has jokingly told Lammens, according to the report: ‘When I leave in a few years, I will leave you my locker at Madrid’.

Courtois, 33, joined Madrid from Chelsea back in 2018 and has established himself as one of the best players for the Spanish and European giants.

The Belgian star has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League on two occasions with Madrid so far in his career.

Real Madrid stance on signing Senne Lammens from Man Utd

Lammens has just played only once for Man Utd, and it is hard to see the Belgian already angling for a move away from the Red Devils.

While Madrid fans and Defensa Central would like to believe that every player in the world would love to turn out for Los Blancos, one must note that Man Utd are also one of the biggest clubs on the planet.

Lammens moved from Royal Antwerp, and the 23-year-old will be aware of the massive step-up he has just undergone in his career.

Defensa Central itself has noted that Madrid are NOT considering Lammens as a potential successor to Courtois.

While Los Blancos have not found a ‘suitable goalkeeper’ to eventually replace the Belgian goalkeeper, Andry Lunin is a contender.

Lunin is the number two at Madrid at the moment, but his impressive performances whenever he has played for Los Blancos have been noted by the club’s hierarchy.

As for the future of Lammens at Man Utd, there are concerns that he may not be the number one for the Red Devils for long.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that ‘Lammens is not the guaranteed first-choice goalkeeper for the long run’ for Man Utd, with the Premier League giants keen on signing another player for that role, either in January 2026 or next summer.

It is clear that Courtois rates Lammens highly, and if the latter continues to star for Man Utd in the coming years, then perhaps a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the future could happen.

