Sensational £105m triple Man Utd deal takes shape as ‘concrete offer’ for Euro 2024 ace launched

Manchester United are hoping to add three brilliant players to their squad in the coming weeks, with a firm bid having reportedly been launched for Euro 2024 star Dan Ndoye.

Ndoye managed three goals and five assists in 38 matches for Bologna last season, form which has seen the right winger force his way into the Switzerland starting eleven for the Euros. The 23-year-old is versatile and has already operated as a centre-forward, right winger and central attacking midfielder for Switzerland in the tournament.

He announced himself at the elite level by netting a great first-time volley during his country’s 1-1 draw with hosts Germany in the group stage. Ndoye thought he had bagged the winner, only for Niclas Fullkrug to score an injury-time equaliser for Germany.

Ndoye has only been at Bologna since August 2023, when he joined the club from FC Basel, but he could be on the move again this summer.

Last week, reports in Italy revealed that Man Utd are keen on signing the attacker and have made contact with Bologna to discuss a potential deal.

As per an update from the Swiss media, Man Utd have now taken their pursuit to the next level by launching a formal bid to sign Ndoye.

While the exact sum of this ‘concrete offer’ has yet to emerge, Bologna have set their stall out at €25million (£21m).

The Serie A club know that Ndoye’s stock is high right now and are ready to cash in. A £21m deal with Man Utd would see them pick up a significant profit as they originally paid Basel €9m for the 15-cap international just over 12 months ago.

Man Utd transfers: Talks for trio underway

Incredibly, Ndoye is not the only Bologna ace who might arrive at Old Trafford this summer. Man Utd have been even more heavily linked with his striker team-mate Joshua Zirkzee.

Arsenal have previously taken a look at Zirkzee, while AC Milan are big admirers of his talent. But Arsenal are pursuing other centre-forwards and Milan have admitted defeat due to the finances involved, which has helped Man Utd hugely.

On Tuesday, Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori admitted there is a ‘99.9 per cent chance’ the Dutchman will leave due to a release clause in his contract.

And earlier on Wednesday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd chiefs are ‘very confident’ about winning the race for Zirkzee.

To make it a hat-trick, Man Utd are also in talks with Bayern Munich over the prospective signing of defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Bayern have been tipped to hold out for £40-50m before selling the centre-half, though some reports have claimed that Man Utd could get him for the lower fee of £34m.

De Ligt is open to leaving Bayern amid competition for a starting spot from the likes of Kim Min-jae, Dayot Upamecano, Eric Dier and new arrival Hiroki Ito.

Although, a former Man Utd striker has expressed serious concern over whether De Ligt will be a success for the Red Devils.

