Sensational £117m Man Utd double swoop on cards as deal ‘closed’; third star shuts down exit rumours

Manchester United have been backed to overhaul their midfield with the signings of Manuel Ugarte and a second star, while a player has attempted to end talk of him leaving Old Trafford this summer.

Man Utd are searching for a replacement for Casemiro, who is now 32 years of age and not quite the player the Red Devils originally spent £60million – potentially rising to £70m – on in August 2022. Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is known to be a huge fan of Joao Neves, but he looks set to miss out on the Benfica starlet to Paris Saint-Germain.

Instead, Man Utd have switched their focus to Ugarte, who is due to be replaced at PSG by Neves.

It did not take Man Utd long to agree personal terms with Ugarte, but a deal with PSG has so far proven to be elusive.

DON’T MISS – The biggest Manchester United transfers of all time: Leny Yoro enters top 10 after £52m move

It has previously been claimed that PSG are holding out for £59m before selling the Uruguayan, whereas Ratcliffe does not want to pay more than £45-50m.

But according to an update from CaughtOffside, the two clubs are slowly getting closer to striking an agreement. PSG are now willing to accept an offer worth £50m, which suggests Man Utd could finalise a deal after another round of talks.

There is now ‘not too big a gap’ between the two sides’ valuations of Ugarte.

Incredibly, reports in Spain state that Man Utd are on the verge of landing another central midfielder, too.

Man Utd transfers: Ugarte, De Jong double deal eyed

The Red Devils have supposedly re-entered talks with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, who is a long-term midfield target for Erik ten Hag.

Negotiations between Man Utd and Barca have seemingly advanced quickly, as it is claimed that a deal has already been ‘closed’.

Man Utd have agreed to pay £67m for De Jong, setting up a potential £117m double swoop for both him and Ugarte.

The Dutchman is described as a ‘luxury’ new star for Ten Hag to use in midfield.

Of course, Man Utd fans will be cautious about this prospective transfer, as a deal has been struck for De Jong before but the 27-year-old did not end up joining.

De Jong rejected the opportunity to start contract talks with Man Utd, and when asked about a move he has often reiterated that he is happy at Barca.

Should Man Utd sign Ugarte or De Jong – or both – then this will intensify rumours that Christian Eriksen will leave this summer.

However, the Dane is keen to continue playing at Old Trafford as his contract runs until June 2025.

“I have one year left, so for me, I am a United player and for the last year as well,” he said.

“And I haven’t been told leave or extension, so in that sense I have one year left on the contract and I feel good, my family is feeling good living in Manchester and United is a nice club.”

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Ajax are interested in re-signing the playmaker, who is rumoured to have a £4m price tag. But Ajax may have to wait until next year before they can work with Eriksen once again.

READ MORE: How a dazzling new-look Man Utd XI could line up in 2024/25 if Ten Hag lands all his dream targets