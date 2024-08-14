Man Utd in sensational double Barcelona swoop, with deal to be funded by £153m sales

Manchester United are eyeing Raphinha and one of his top Barcelona team-mates, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly planning to sell two expensive signings to bring in transfer funds.

Raphinha has been offered the chance to pick up a huge wage in Saudi Arabia this summer, but he has snubbed those advances as he wants to continue playing at a high level in Europe. Man Utd could capitalise as they have been alerted to the fact that Barcelona are ready to listen to offers for the winger.

Raphinha is on the radars of Arsenal and Aston Villa, but it emerged on Tuesday that Man Utd are preparing an offer for the Brazilian ace.

Man Utd part-owner Ratcliffe has learned that Barca will sell Raphinha if a €60million (£51.4m) bid comes in.

While the 27-year-old has not quite had the desired impact in Catalonia, Man Utd feel that potential £51.4m sum is well worth it given his top performances for Leeds United and Brazil previously.

Reports in Spain state that Raphinha has been identified as a replacement on the right flank for Jadon Sancho.

The latter has re-emerged as a top target for Paris Saint-Germain and might be offered a huge £300,000-a-week contract to head to Ligue 1.

Sancho, who was originally a £73m signing from Borussia Dortmund, is not the only costly Man Utd player who could be axed.

Man Utd latest: Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong both wanted

The reports add that big-money flop Antony is also on the chopping block after clearly failing to live up to his price tag, which was over £80m and potentially even as high as £86m.

Antony is a target for Saudi Pro League officials, though he currently feels it is too early in his career to make that particular move.

Getting £153m duo Sancho and Antony off their books will make room in the Man Utd squad and also give Ratcliffe extra money to play with as he looks to improve Erik ten Hag’s squad further.

Intriguingly, Raphinha is not the only Barca ace Man Utd are interested in as they have also reignited their pursuit of midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Man Utd have opened the bidding for De Jong at €50m (£42.8m), though this proposal has been rejected as Barca are holding out for upwards of €70m (£60m).

Ten Hag and Ratcliffe will soon have to decide on their No 1 midfield target, as they are in talks for both De Jong and PSG’s Manuel Ugarte.

Man Utd are edging ‘closer’ to signing Ugarte as PSG have officially put the Uruguayan up for sale and are ready to lower their demands from €60m (£51.4m).

Man Utd capturing Raphinha and either De Jong or Ugarte would see them take Ten Hag’s squad to the next level.

The Red Devils have already brought in Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in what has so far been a transformative window under Ratcliffe’s guidance.

