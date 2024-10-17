Sensational double deal in the works as Man Utd clear favourites to sign long-term target, plus Casemiro replacement

Manchester United could sign two midfielders to bolster their squad, with a long-term target once again being tipped to head to Old Trafford along with a potential replacement for Casemiro.

While serious doubts continue to surround Erik ten Hag’s future with the Red Devils, that’s not stopping Dan Ashworth and co. planning for the future when it comes to player recruitment.

And, according to reports from Spain, United are once again the clear favourites to sign Frenkie de Jong next summer, if Barcelona make it clear the Netherlands midfielder can leave.

De Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford since the summer of 2022, with incoming Ten Hag making the Barca star his prime target when he took the Red Devils job.

Although De Jong has insisted numerous times that he has no plans to walk away from the Camp Nou, there is once again speculation that Barca’s off-field issues could force them into the sale of at least one major star.

To that end, Fichajes reports that if the 27-year-old decides against renewing his contract with Barcelona, almost certainly for a lower salary, then it is likely that he will be sold in 2025.

The report takes it one step further by stating that ‘everything points to’ De Jong leaving Barca and that United are the ‘clear favourites’ to win the race for his signature if that happens.

The Dutchman’s current deal runs out in June 2026 but the midfielder is not thought to be willing to sign a contract which has been on the table since January. He also agreed to defer a large portion of his salary to help Barcelona during the pandemic, but a recent report claimed that an agreement had been reached over unpaid wages.

READ MORE ➡️ Next Man Utd manager: EVERY single option tipped to replace Ten Hag

Casemiro replacement also in the pipeline

Meanwhile, a separate report suggests that Palmeiras star Richard Rios remains a major option to replace Casemiro in United’s engine room in 2025.

It was reported last summer that the Red Devils were planning a £17million bid for the player after he starred for Colombia at the Copa America, although that talk eventually subsided and United ended up bringing in Manuel Ugarte from PSG instead.

However, four months on, Old Trafford interest in Rios has been confirmed by a source who is close to the player’s current situation.

Sabatino Durante, a FIFA agent, claims to have an excellent relationship with Fiorentina’s technical director Roberto Goretti and states that La Viola had attempted to sign Rios over the summer as well.

That was until United also showed their interest, leading to Palmeiras raising their price tag for the midfielder – a decision that ultimately led to Fiorentina walking away from any deal.

Durante, speaking to Radio Firenze Viola, explained more on the player’s situation: “Roberto Goretti and I always talk. It is clear that we talk, we exchange opinions.

“Roberto was the first to get to Richard Rios, the Palmeiras midfielder. The problem is that there was the Copa America, and the price went up.

“After that, other clubs like Manchester United arrived. In Brazil, the shops are expensive. Just look at Andre, from Fluminense, who went to Wolverhampton.

“Goretti would have taken him but, in Brazil, you have to spend a lot of money.”

At this stage, it’s reported that Palmeiras have little desire to sell a player who only signed a new contract earlier this month, especially with an expanded Club World Cup around the corner.

However, after that, United are expected to be in the market for another midfielder as they prepare to offload veteran pair Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Latest Man Utd news: New name in frame for Ten Hag job / left-back targeted

United will reportedly sack Erik ten Hag this weekend if they fail to record a win over Brentford, and a new report has suggested that a national team manager has been added to their list as possible replacements for the Dutchman.

While Thomas Tuchel has now been taken off their radar following his somewhat surprise appointment as England boss, it’s reported the club do have a list of potential options being considered to take charge – with a brand new named emerging in that process.

Meanwhile, United have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, according to a top German journalist.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Man Utd have added Davies to their list of ‘desired targets’ for summer 2025.

IN FOCUS – Man Utd midfielders at risk

By Samuel Bannister

Casemiro

For some, it’s a surprise that Casemiro is still at Man Utd now. Last season, the Brazilian showed signs of decline, which was a shame considering how much of an impact he had during his first season following his move from Real Madrid.

Lacking the dynamism to get across the pitch, Casemiro’s reliability as a defensive midfielder has been on the wane. At the age of 32, it’s unlikely things are going to get much better for him physically, which puts him at risk of being caught out even more.

The signing of Manuel Ugarte – who hasn’t enjoyed the best of starts to his own Man Utd career – in the summer was a sign that Man Utd are looking to phase out Casemiro, who could be a candidate for a move to the Saudi Pro League in 2025, for example.

Christian Eriksen

Like Casemiro, Eriksen joined Man Utd in Ten Hag’s first summer and had a decent debut season, but fell off the pace last term.

A far more attack-minded midfielder back in his heyday, he has only scored twice in the Premier League for the Red Devils still, from 55 appearances. Also 32 years old now, Eriksen may have to start thinking about a step down in level to prolong his career, in what is already something of a bonus chapter following his recovery from his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

And whereas Man Utd still have Casemiro on the books until 2026, Eriksen is only under contract until the end of this season anyway, so seems a likely candidate to be released.

Mason Mount

Given he is younger and on a longer contract, there seems to be less immediate pressure on Mount, but he will have to get his act together soon if he is to earn his place in Man Utd’s long-term future.

The club spent £55m to sign him from Chelsea last summer, but his impact in his debut season was restricted by injuries.

With Bruno Fernandes the main attacking midfielder in the team, where Mount fits in when available is questionable, which is a bit of a problem given how significant their investment in him was. Alarmingly, only one of his 25 appearances for United so far has lasted a full 90 minutes.

Mount hasn’t been capped by England since his United move and risks falling further out of the picture at his club too, depending on how much they want to evolve their midfield with new technical players.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Man Utd wages: Top 10 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe cost-cutting continues