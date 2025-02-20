Manchester United are keen on Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga and two other top La Liga players ahead of a crucial summer transfer window, a report has claimed.

Man Utd are planning to spend big money this summer as their tricky financial situation eases off. The Red Devils were limited to just one senior signing in January – Patrick Dorgu – due to concerns over profit and sustainability concerns, but Ruben Amorim will be backed heavily in the summer market.

Several players are likely to be sold by United director Jason Wilcox to help fund new arrivals, including Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Antony.

Spanish source Fichajes have ambitiously claimed that United will raid La Liga giants Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid later this year in order to get back in the mix for major honours.

Camavinga is among the elite stars United have supposedly ‘set their sights on’.

United are preparing to initiate contact for the midfielder, whom they admire for his sublime talent and versatility.

The Frenchman has been criticised by Madrid media in recent weeks, and this could allegedly ‘open the door’ for a blockbuster move to Old Trafford.

Ex-Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez is also on United’s wish list, it is claimed.

Alvarez is described as ‘the most ambitious’ target for United as Atleti do not want to lose him whatsoever.

The report suggests that United are debating whether to smash their transfer record by launching a stunning €150million (£124m / $157m) bid for Alvarez.

The Argentina star is viewed as an ‘ideal’ solution to United’s centre-forward issues due to the fact he is a proven Premier League goalscorer.

Ronald Araujo also linked with Man Utd move

The third and final star thought to be in United’s sights is Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who has long been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Amorim’s side are ‘keeping a close eye’ on the centre-back after identifying him as a quality replacement for Harry Maguire.

United are hopeful they can convince Araujo to leave Barca in the summer after he performed a U-turn over a transfer to Juventus in January.

While Araujo recently penned a new contract at the Camp Nou, the report claims United can sign him by sending Barca a €60-70m (up to £58m / $73.5m) proposal.

This sensational report follows recent claims surrounding the futures of Camavinga and Alvarez.

United were first linked with a shock move for Alvarez on Saturday, while two days later Madrid were tipped to put Camavinga on the market.

United may have scouted players such as Araujo and Camavinga, but we must now wait for other, more reliable outlets to confirm these ambitious links.

Man Utd news: Striker praise; clarity over winger move

Meanwhile, Phil Jones has praised the exciting crop of youngsters United have in their academy.

Jones has labelled Chido Obi ‘an animal’ as the striker looks to follow in the footsteps of Kobbie Mainoo by breaking into the first team.

Geovany Quenda is another top young talent who could soon head to United.

While TEAMtalk understands United have yet to reach an agreement with the wide man – despite reports to the contrary – Amorim’s side remain firmly in the mix to sign him this summer.

