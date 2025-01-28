Jose Mourinho could reunite with Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford at Fenerbahce, TEAMtalk understands, even if the Turkish club’s vice-president has played down the links.

Rashford, 27, has been left out of the Man Utd squad by Ruben Amorim in their last four Premier League games, while his entourage try and negotiate a move away from Old Trafford.

Rashford is keen on joining Barcelona and the Catalans have shown interest in signing him on an initial loan, but their financial situation makes a deal difficult. West Ham are also admirers of Rashford but a switch to the London Stadium isn’t the player’s preference.

TEAMtalk understands that Fenerbahce are among the clubs that are closely following Rashford’s situation.

However, Man Utd’s demands for a £50m to £60m fee for a permanent sale, or for a loan in which his new club would pay a large portion of his £350,000 per week wages, make things difficult for Mourinho’s side.

That is why Fenerbahce are considering a late swoop for Rashford – in case he fails to secure a move elsewhere – similar to the situation that saw Victor Osimhen join Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer.

The Turkish transfer window closes on February 11, rather than February 3 as in Europe’s big five leagues, so Fenerbahce could have an opportunity to sign Rashford on favourable terms if he doesn’t join another club before Monday.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd in race against time to agree first January signing as sources reveal Juventus interest in top target

Fenerbahce want Rashford despite club chief’s denials

Fenerbahce’s plan is to try and sign Rashford on loan until the end of the season and hope that Man Utd will agree to pay a sizeable portion of Rashford’s salary.

Mourinho is very interested in a reunion with Rashford, whom he managed during his time in Manchester, but the Red Devils will only consider this deal if they’re left with no other option.

There is also still a possibility that Rashford could end up staying with Man Utd, but it’s very clear that the club are open to offloading him.

Fenerbahce are yet to make any official contact with Man Utd or Rashford’s entourage as they want to have the ‘surprise’ effect when they move for the forward.

We understand that this is part of the reason why Fenerbahce’s vice-president, Acun Ilicali, played down the links in a recent interview.

“Yesterday it was in the news that we are interested. First of all, [Rashford] is a fantastic player. But in your team, when you have some plans, it is not logical to have two players in the same position that are too similar,” Ilicali told Sky Sports.

“These kinds of players need to play, play, play – and, if he comes, one of the other players would not be able to play.

“When it came in front of us, unfortunately we said no – so there is nothing about this transfer.

“Of course, there were some rumours, but I can say very comfortably that we are not interested. But he’s a good player.”

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: Man Utd deals on the table; Tottenham backing Ange as clock ticks down

Man Utd round-up: Tottenham lead Dibling race / Dorgu plan B

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reportedly opened negotiations over a deal to sign Tyler Dibling as they look to beat Manchester United to his signature.

The 18-year-old Southampton winger is considered one of the most exciting youngsters in the Premier League.

The Saints want to keep Dibling but it’s claimed they would be forced to consider selling him for a fee in the region of £55m this month.

But in a blow to Man Utd’s hopes of landing Dibling, Tottenham are understood to have taken the first concrete steps towards winning the race.

In other news, Man Utd are growing in confidence of signing Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, but have lined up an alternative in case they miss out.

TEAMtalk understands that former Red Devil Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, who left for Benfica last summer, is the next name on Amorim’s left-back shortlist.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window

IN FOCUS: Rashford’s stats under Mourinho at Man Utd