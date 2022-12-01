Man Utd, Arsenal striker target publicly denies having affair with teammate’s wife in Serbia camp

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea striker target Dusan Vlahovic has been forced to deny having an affair with a Serbian teammate’s wife at the World Cup.

Serbia are set for an all-or-nothing clash with Switzerland on Friday to try and book a last-16 spot. But it appears that other matters have been on the agenda.

As per a report from Sport, Luke Wilson published a Twitter thread in which he explained that part of the reason Vlahovic was not starting for Serbia was due to discontent in the squad.

The unhappiness stems from reports that Vlahovic had an affair with Real Mallorca and Serbian back-up goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic’s partner.

The incident is said to have occurred during the World Cup and while Serbia have been locked down.

Vlahovic has so far only featured for 24 minutes in the tournament, with coach Dragan Stojkovic claiming that the Juventus star is not fully fit.

Vlahovic states case for the defence

However, Vlahovic, who has been strongly tipped as a Premier League target, has decided to take the matter to task and has publicly defended himself.

His statement was published by the national team Twitter account. And it read: “It’s complete nonsense made up by people who have nothing better to do.

“I am ready to defend my name, legally, if necessary. What is being said is a lie and the atmosphere in the team is very good.

“Our goal now is the match against Switzerland and it is very sad that they are talking about something else.”

Wilson later deleted the tweets, which suggests that the rumours were either unfounded or that he feared legal action.

Victory for Serbia against the Swiss will see them progress in the competition. However, there is certain to be some needle in the match, and not for the reasons mentioned above.

Switzerland stars Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka both have Albanian-Kosovan heritage, and tensions with Serbia in the region are high.

READ MORE: Top Man Utd star to prioritise fresh contract talks over exit as January deadline looms large