Man Utd: Rival manager responds when asked about replacing Michael Carrick at Old Trafford

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic has backtracked on his previous comments about becoming the new Manchester United boss, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are planning to sack Michael Carrick.

Earlier this month, Hull manager Jakirovic said that he wants to become the Man Utd manager

The 49-year-old former Bosnia and Herzegovina central defender has been in charge of Hull since the summer of 2025.

Jakirovic told RTL Dana on September 16, when asked if he fancies returning to Dinamo Zagreb: “Me?! Where am I, I’m looking towards Manchester United, haha!

“Never say never, I would be at home in that case, I had a good time at Dinamo, I don’t hold anything against anyone, some people are revealed, who pretended to be good to you…

“But I’m looking to reach the biggest clubs here.”

Jakirovic has now backtracked on his previous comments and has said that he is happy at Hull, who have picked up eight points from five matches so far in the Premier League.

When it was put to Jakirovic that Hull are worried that bigger clubs, such as Man Utd, might come for him, he told Teleskop, as relayed by SportWitness: “I’d rather not talk about that right now.

“Not from my current position, where I have a club and am happy with the work we’re doing together.

“When the time comes for the next step, we’ll discuss it.

“You know my path; I’ve never set grandiose goals but instead developed gradually as a coach.

“That remains the plan.

“When the time comes for something better, we’ll sit down and talk.

“Until then, we move forward with God’s help, giving our absolute best in every training session and match.”

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Man Utd have faith in Michael Carrick

Under manager Michael Carrick, Man Utd have been poor in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils have picked up only five points from five Premier League games.

Although Man Utd beat Sabah in the Champions League, they lost to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are not planning to sack Carrick as the manager.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, too, has said that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are backing Carrick, and so are the players.

Carrick said on his YouTube channel: “The last five games have not been at Manchester United level in terms of results, so the expectation was completely different apart from the Champions League debut against Sabah, but in that case, obviously, the level is completely different.

“In all the other games, Man Utd were not showing what we were used to seeing in the second half of the season last year under Michael Carrick.

“Many of you keep asking me what’s the situation with Carrick, is Carrick in danger, what’s going on with Carrick?

“And on the other side, many of you asking me if there is a chance of Man Utd already contacting or approaching some managers.

“My answer is clear, guys.

“As of today, Manchester United have not made any movement to contact other coaches.

“Manchester United are not in direct conversation or in direct conversation with coaches or with representatives, so at the moment, it’s completely quiet, and it will stay quiet for the next weeks and they hope months.

“Then obviously, we are, as I always say, in the results business, in the results industry.

“And so, results are always needed, but Man Utd maintain their confidence in Michael Carrick as a club.

“Obviously, they cannot be happy, everyone, people at the club, Carrick himself, everyone with the recent results.

“But Man Utd believe that with some time, Baleba is arriving, the midfield was completely rebuilt over the summer.

“So, when you add three new players in a key position like the midfield, you need some time to create that chemistry.

“And so, Manchester United are working on that, so they maintain their confidence on Carrick.

“That’s Manchester United position on Carrick.

“Then obviously, again, results are needed to make sure this is going to work long-term.

“But, at the moment, Man Utd maintain their confidence also because, and I think this is an important point, at the club, they believe that also the players are with the coach.

“At the club, they believe that compared to other situations Man Utd had in the recent past where some players were not so happy with the coach, in this case, they believe the large majority of the player is absolutely backing and supporting the ideas of Michael Carrick.”

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