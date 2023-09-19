Sergio Reguilon backs Man Utd ‘leader’ to spearhead recovery after playing major role helping him settle in

Manchester United summer signing Sergio Reguilon has revealed the Red Devils star who has helped him adjust to life at his new club and is also backing the same player to spearhead the club’s recovery after a difficult start.

The Spain international made a shock switch from Premier League rivals Tottenham to United on deadline day, signing on a season-long loan after injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia left Erik ten Hag short on left-back options.

Fellow defenders Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also on the sidelines and Ten Hag’s lack of defensive options certainly told in the 3-1 loss to Brighton on Saturday.

Indeed, Reguilon had a debut to forget, playing 85 minutes of the hugely disappointing loss to the high-flying Seagulls.

The 26-year-old was given a torrid time by Brighton’s fluid attack as United found themselves 3-0 down before eventually grabbing a consolation through Hannibal Mejbri’s first goal for the club.

But, despite the club’s troubles on the pitch, Reguilon has revealed that life off it has been made plain sailing thanks to Red Devils midfielder Casemiro.

Reguilon told the club’s official website: “He [Casemiro] sent me a message on the first day when I arrived here, saying he could help me if I needed anything at all to do with the club – or the house – he said that he was here for anything I needed.

“I’m really grateful to him. I have so many people here who are helping me. Casemiro is one of them. It really makes you feel at home when you have people looking out for you from the very first day.”

Reguilon backs Casemiro to get United firing again

Reguilon and Casemiro know each other well from their time at Real Madrid, with the duo winning the Club World Cup together back in 2018.

And the full-back is counting on the veteran midfielder to help lead United back to winning ways as they prepare for a huge Champions League opener against Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

“I really have so many good memories with him. A lot of games, training sessions and trips with him,” Reguilon added.

“I have always said that he is a leader on the pitch. He brings so much energy. He is so consistent.

“I think it is so important in football nowadays to have experienced players like him, who can push everyone to step up the intensity. He is a role model.

“I mean it’s hard to even know where to begin when you’re talking about his trophies, my goodness!”

Given Ten Hag’s lack of defensive options, Reguilon is likely to make his second United start against the German giants.

