Adamant Romero refutes Man Utd claim; lifts lid on Solskjaer banishment

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero described his final year at Old Trafford as “strange”, but refuted a claim he was banished back to Argentina after a January exit fell through.

Romero, 34, recently signed on the dotted line for Serie A side Venezia. The Argentine had been in search of a new club after his six-year spell with Manchester United concluded in June.

Romero was always a capable and consistent performer when selected to start. However, following the rise of Dean Henderson, Romero’s opportunities became even more limited.

Indeed, the stopper didn’t make a single appearance in his final season at Old Trafford. That led to talk of a January exit to Everton, though a deal ultimately failed to materialise.

The Mirror reported in June that Romero had ‘spent the last six months picking up his £70,000-a-week wages back in Buenos Aires’. That allegedly came after ‘being told by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he was surplus to requirements’.

However, speaking in his first press conference at Venezia, Romero suggested that notion was wide of the mark. Romero claimed he “trained all year in Manchester” during his final campaign, though did admit he was often doing so alone.

“Last year was strange for me,” said Romero (via the Manchester Evening News).

“But I trained all year in Manchester. Some days I was obviously training alone because the team was training for the match.

Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne 'tempted' by Manchester United interest Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne is reportedly 'tempted' by interest from Manchester United, with more news on Franck Kessie and Kalidou Koulibaly.

“I feel very good, did a good job even when I returned to Argentina.

“I had two months to prepare for my arrival in a club and I want to show that I am the same Sergio who first arrived in Genoa and then in Manchester.”

After sitting on the sidelines for much of his Man Utd tenure, Romero looks certain to be in the heat of the action at Venezia.

The newly-promoted Serie A side currently sit one place outside the relegation zone and have already shipped 12 goals in seven matches.

Wrong time, wrong place: Salah, Vardy and Ronaldo the picks of this crazy offer

Thomas Frank addresses succeeding Solskjaer speculation

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank insists he is “insanely happy” at Brentford amid claims he will be considered for the Manchester United job were they to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With Solskjaer overseeing another patch of rocky form in September, the focus has once again shifted to his position.

One man who has recently been linked with the Old Trafford hot-seat is Bees boss Frank. The Dane has raised his high profile on the back of Brentford’s hugely-impressive start to life in the Premier League. However, Frank is adamant that he remains happy at the Brentford Community Stadium and has no wish to leave.

He told Bold.dk: “So, I understand that well, but… Arsenal and United. Wasn’t that how it was? I think I read that at some point.

“It’s very nice. But one thing is rumours, and the other is if they really wanted to contact me, then we have to take it from there.

“I have a contract until 2023. I’m insanely happy at Brentford. It’s a club that means a lot to me and where I have had great times. I enjoy working with our director of football, owners, players, staff and fans.

“It’s the club who must come to me, but now we must see what the future brings. I know we have a mutual respect and a good relationship with each other on that.”

READ MORE: Man Utd ready to sanction star sale as two European giants emerge for steal