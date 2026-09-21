Manchester United are continuing to assess their attacking options ahead of January, with Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy among the players being closely monitored by the club’s scouting department, TEAMtalk understands.

Guirassy has long been on United’s radar and was considered by the club back in 2023, when they were looking at attacking options before ultimately signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

At the time, however, the Guinea international was committed to joining Stuttgart on a permanent basis and United did not pursue the deal.

Guirassy subsequently enjoyed a superb first season in Germany, which convinced Dortmund to move for him in 2024, and he has continued to establish himself as one of the Bundesliga’s most prolific forwards.

The 30-year-old has scored 64 goals in 102 appearances for Dortmund, maintaining the impressive scoring record that initially put him on the radar of several leading European clubs.

We understand that Guirassy also attracted Premier League interest during the summer, with Tottenham and Chelsea both showing interest, while Arsenal have long held the striker in high regard.

However, it is United who have continued to look closely at his situation as they assess how their attacking options could develop over the coming months.

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Man Utd eyeing Guirassy move but Sesko set to stay

United insist they are not looking to move on from Benjamin Sesko, who remains an important part of their plans, but TEAMtalk understands the club have also been looking at more experienced options should Joshua Zirkzee depart.

That has brought Guirassy into the wider picture, although there is currently no indication that United have decided to make a move for the Dortmund forward.

United are continuing to assess potential attacking targets and could revisit their options in January depending on how the first half of the season develops.

Even if United were to take their interest in Guirassy further, however, a deal would not be straightforward.

Dortmund are not currently looking to lose players from a squad they believe can mount a serious challenge for the title, and Guirassy is playing an important role in those ambitions.

The striker has made an excellent start to the season, registering four goals and two assists in his opening four games as Dortmund sit at the top of the early Bundesliga title race.

His form will only increase the attention around his future, particularly with Guirassy having less than two years remaining on his current contract.

That situation could eventually create a decision for Dortmund, but for now the German club have no desire to weaken their squad and Guirassy remains central to their plans.

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