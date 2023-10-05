Serie A side now ‘celebrating’ after Man Utd transfer for player they actually wanted to keep

The form of recent Manchester United recruit Rasmus Hojlund is being celebrated by the chairman of his former club Atalanta.

Man Utd chose Hojlund to be their new centre-forward for the long term this summer, signing him after he had spent just one season with Atalanta. The fact he only scored 10 goals for the Italian side raised some questions about the decision for Man Utd to part with £64m to sign him.

Hojlund is yet to open his account in the Premier League, but has scored in both of Man Utd’s Champions League matches so far this season, even if he has been on the losing side both times.

Most recently, the Denmark international scored a brace against Galatasaray. Under contract at Old Trafford until 2028, he will be hoping to prove his worth with more consistency over time.

Now, Atalanta chairman Luca Percassi has explained what the Europa League contenders really think about Hojlund after his departure from the club.

Before their clash with Sporting CP, Percassi told Sky Sport Italia: “We are happy for him; Rasmus deserved this opportunity.

“We had hoped to enjoy him for a bit longer, but we are pleased because we were able to replace him and are happy with those who arrived. When Hojlund scores, then Atalanta celebrate too.”

Atalanta actually invested in two strikers in the same summer Hojlund left; El Bilal Toure and Gianluca Scamacca signed from Almeria and West Ham respectively, in the two biggest incoming transfers in the club’s history.

Atalanta ‘very pleased’ with Hojlund successor

On the topic of Scamacca, whose stint in English football only lasted for one season, Percassi added: “I think he certainly is a good guy, has great quality and is settling in well.

“Considering his age and role, he has great potential and we are very pleased to have him with Atalanta. He will continue his maturation process with the coach [Gian Piero Gasperini], who has always been very good at helping improve the strikers he worked with.”

It is not a surprise to hear Atalanta are happy whenever Hojlund is performing well for Man Utd, since their deal to sell him could also see them earn a further £8m in add-ons, which would take the total value of the transfer up to £72m.

Before his brief spell with Atalanta, Hojlund played for FC Copenhagen in his native Denmark and Sturm Graz in Austria.

