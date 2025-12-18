Manchester United are strongly considering a move to sign one of the Bundesliga’s finest midfielders as a potential replacement for Bruno Fernandes, and following confirmation of the fee they can expect to generate for their disgruntled club captain.

Fernandes lit the blue touch paper at Old Trafford this week by releasing a damaging interview to Canal 11, which hit out at Manchester United for considering his sale to the Saudi Pro League, while the 31-year-old Portuguese superstar also hit out at some of his teammates for not caring about the club in the same way that he did.

And while our sources have since revealed the Manchester United hierarchy’s shock and displeasure at the comments, the fallout from the saga could yet result in Fernandes’ sale come the season’s end.

To that end, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed back in November that Fernandes’ long-term future at Old Trafford was in serious doubt amid an understanding that United’s transfer committee were prepared to sacrifice their captain and take a sledgehammer to their current midfield options over the next two to three transfer windows.

And while Manchester United are increasingly keen to strengthen their midfield with Premier League-proven talent, correspondent Dean Jones has shared the news that the Red Devils are increasingly attracted to the qualities of VfB Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “If United look outside the Premier League for a Bruno replacement, then I would expect Angelo Stiller to be in the mix as a target. For some time now, I have been hearing his name mentioned as a target, but always with the caveat that he would replace Kobbie Mainoo or Fernandes.

“At this rate, both players look like they might leave soon, so at a time when United want more tenacity in the centre of the field, I think Stiller might come into conversations.

“Stiller can play in a deep midfield role, but also create and if they find another midfielder to go in there too, which will be the plan, then they can start looking at a long-term plan.”

How much Man Utd can expect to generate from Bruno Fernandes sale

Jones believes that we have not heard the last from the Bruno Fernandes fall-out, either, suggesting his actions – and that of Mainoo’s half-brother donning a controversial T-shirt at Old Trafford on Monday night during the 4-4 draw with Bournemouth – have not gone down well with the board.

“Obviously, we need to learn more about the fallout from the Fernandes quotes, but initial impressions are that the club are not happy at all. And it comes straight off the back of a family member of Mainoo wearing that t-shirt with ‘Free Kobbie Mainoo’.

“These outside storylines are exactly what the club have been trying to get away from. They don’t want outside noise and interruptions.”

Given all that has been said and with United’s wish to create a modern, more energetic central midfield, it would come as no surprise were the club to decide to part ways with their inspirational Portuguese star come next summer.

And according to the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, who specialises in covering Manchester United, Fernandes has a clause in his contract that means clubs outside the Premier League can buy him for £56.6million – around half what the Saudis were prepared to pay last summer.’

Of course, the Saudis, with their bottomless cash, remain ready to pay above the odds to ensure they secure their man. But given Fernandes will be a year older and a year closer to free agency, Wheeler stated Saudi deal-makers now believe Fernandes can be signed for a fee in the £65m-£70m bracket next summer.

Furthermore, the reporter urged readers to keep an eye on Al-Ittihad moving for Fernandes in 2026, and not just Al-Nassr (where Cristiano Ronaldo plays) or Al-Hilal (the club that bid for Fernandes last summer).

On the flip side, the more conservative Stiller would come at a significantly lower price.

The five-times capped Germany star, rated as one of the Bundesliga’s best holding midfielders, is reported to have a clause worth €40 million (£35m, $46.7m) that becomes active in summer 2026.

Man Utd latest: Another midfield deal approved; Bournemouth quartet wanted

Elsewhere, Manuel Ugarte is another midfielder expected to depart in 2026 after the Uruguayan slipped down the pecking order and having had minimal impact since arriving at the club.

Per our sources, club officials will listen to offers for the midfielder in 2026 and his future will depend on what decision is made on Mainoo, Fernandes, and the soon-to-be out-of-contract Casemiro, whose current deal expires next summer but could yet be retained on significantly reduced wages.

Either way, the club are open to his exit and could consider a departure if the price is right.

Meanwhile, United’s transfer strategy will continue to take shape with the club increasingly focused on signing players already proven in the Premier League, and we can reveal that a quartet of players from Bournemouth are firmly on their radar.

We can also reveal United have been sounded out over a potential deal to bring Ruben Neves back to the Premier League.

The Al-Hilal midfielder has made it clear he won’t be signing an extension and talks over a January move have been held with several sides, of which United are one.