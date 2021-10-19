Tensions between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man Utd officials could reportedly reach boiling point due to a huge transfer failure in the summer.

Solskjaer has come under pressure as a result of the club’s disappointing form. They have picked up two losses and one draw in their last three Premier League games.

The manner of their recent 4-2 defeat to Leicester City was particularly frustrating. Brendan Rodgers’ men were allowed time and space all over the pitch, and picked off the Red Devils late on.

Solskjaer’s tactical failures mean a number of top managers are being linked with the job. Zinedine Zidane is supposedly under consideration at Old Trafford.

He could arrive sooner than expected as Man Utd head into a tough run of fixtures. Solskjaer has to prepare his team for a Champions League clash against Atalanta on Wednesday. They then face Liverpool and Spurs in the Prem.

Manchester Evening News now provide a report on the feelings in the dressing room. They write that Solskjaer is ‘privately unhappy’ about the club’s failure to land a central midfielder this summer.

They enquired about Eduardo Camavinga but quickly discovered the wonderkid wanted to join Real Madrid. Other midfielders were considered but were deemed to be too expensive.

Some officials hoped that a big offer would come in for Paul Pogba. Such an event would justify the arrival of a marquee signing in midfield. But no offer was forthcoming and any action failed to happen.

The Norwegian tends to use Fred and Scott McTominay in the centre of the park. However, it is clear that they both have their limitations, Fred in particular.

The news means tensions could rise between Solskjaer and the board of directors. They will already be dissatisfied with the poor results coming Man Utd’s way.

A major disagreement over the club’s transfer strategy could see Solskjaer’s tenure end.

Solskjaer given little chance of seeing out the season at Manchester United

Neville gives verdict on Zidane to Man Utd

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has reacted to the Zidane links, while also explaining how Solskjaer might be struggling with the dressing room.

He said on Monday Night Football: “It can work, I’ve seen [Vicente] Del Bosque manage a Real Madrid team to the Champions League.

“Zidane has done it with great players. I think PSG are like that at the moment. You see Pochettino there and you think it’s not really a Pochettino team.

“Ole’s got a bit of that now. He has Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire.”

On the troubles of having a star-studded squad, Neville added: “Massive characters in the dressing room. Maguire will look at [Raphael] Varane in the dressing room and think, ‘am I the top dog anymore?’

“You have the dynamic of Cavani sat on the bench who was begged to stay but now has Ronaldo, [Marcus] Rashford and [Mason] Greenwood in front of him.

“[Jadon] Sancho has come in for £75m and now he is looking like he is in and out. All these issues are developing, Solskjaer has to somehow bring that group together.”

