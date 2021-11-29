Man Utd develop ‘serious’ interest in elite €42m striker after Arsenal links

Manchester United are “serious” about signing Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla, although he will have to change his previous transfer stance, according to reports in Spain.

A new era is dawning at Man Utd after the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager. He will then take on a consultancy role with the club in the future. The German will be an influence behind any changes that occur at Old Trafford in the near future.

One task United chiefs must consider in the long term is how to ensure they have a succession plan up front. Currently, their two main centre-forwards are Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both remain top talents but in their mid-30s it is clear they will not be around forever. Neither started for United in their most recent game against Chelsea on Sunday, showing it would help to find a long-term number nine.

According to Super Deporte, one player under consideration by Man Utd to follow in their footsteps is Sevilla striker En-Nesyri.

The Morocco international has been in Seville since January 2019. Last season, he broke the 20-goal barrier for the first time in his career with 24 strikes across all competitions.

His form prompted links with a Premier League transfer. West Ham were mentioned as a potential destination given their obvious need for a new striker to compete with main man Michail Antonio.

But En-Nesyri was not interested in a move to the Premier League, his agent confirmed in the summer. Still, links have persisted beyond the closure of the last transfer window. Arsenal have also been suggested as suitors.

Now, though, Man Utd are also in the race to sign the 24-year-old. According to Super Deporte, he is “on the agenda” for the Red Devils, who are “serious” about signing him.

Arsenal’s interest is also backed up, but the focus is firmly on United, for whom it is believed En-Nesyri would be an ideal fit.

Man Utd learn Youssef En-Nesyri asking price

A transfer would likely have to wait until the end of the season, but Sevilla are bracing themselves. They have reportedly already set their asking price at €42m.

That would be good business for the La Liga outfit. In fact, they would be more than doubling their money. It only cost them €20m to sign him from Leganes nearly two years ago.

Super Deporte remind that En-Nesyri did not want to move to England in the summer. However, they wonder if a club of United’s stature may be able to tempt him to change his mind.

As things stand, he is under contract with Sevilla, with whom he won the 2019-20 Europa League, until 2025.

So far this season, he has scored three times from nine appearances.

