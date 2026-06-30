The serious knee injury suffered by Manuel Ugarte has deeper ramifications on the transfer plans at Manchester United beyond just the Uruguayan’s own future, according to David Ornstein.

Uruguay endured a nightmare World Cup, failing to win a single game and exiting the tournament in the group phase. It was a particularly grim affair for Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte who suffered an injury to his knee ligament in the 1-0 defeat to Spain.

Ugarte will now be sidelined for an ‘extended period’ of time, according to The Athletic, who also shed light on how the blow affects Man Utd’s transfer plans.

Firstly, the anticipated sale of Ugarte is likely no longer happening. Man Utd had intended to sell the under-performing midfielder as part of their overhaul in central areas, but that departure will now not occur.

According to the report, keeping Ugarte for one more season will NOT prevent Man Utd from signing more midfielders.

Ederson has already been banked and the Red Devils remain determined to sign one and more probably two more in the engine room. West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes is the top priority right now.

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Manuel Ugarte injury hinders Marcus Rashford transfer

However, Ornstein noted failure to shift Ugarte could result in Man Utd aborting their plans to sign a new left winger.

Accordingly, there are now growing chances Man Utd simply retain Marcus Rashford for another year, rather than sell or loan the England international out.

Ornstein explained on X: ‘Man Utd midfield recruitment plans unaffected by Manuel Ugarte injury.

‘Mateus Fernandes immediate priority and others also being considered. Might impact #MUFC signing left-sided forward though – raises likelihood of Marcus Rashford staying.’

Barcelona previously neglected the opportunity to sign Rashford via the option to buy in their loan agreement worth €30m / £26m.

He can be signed by other clubs not named Liverpool or Manchester City for £40m via a clause in his contract.

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Adding meat on the bones on The Athletic’s website, the trusted reporter added: ‘There could, though, be a knock-on effect [from Ugarte’s injury] in other positions, and whether United will still recruit a left-sided attacker is unclear.

‘Part of the decision-making process on that involves Marcus Rashford. The England forward is on course to rejoin the first-team group in pre-season training next month and, as things stand, will be available for Carrick to utilise.

‘The situation is changeable, of course, because nothing has been firmly decided either way. However, there is an openness all around to potential reintegration.

‘United wish to avoid a third loan and Barcelona do not intend to take him permanently — while the 28-year-old is contracted until 2028, has no desire to move elsewhere in the Premier League, and is not currently targeted by suitors of a level that would entice him to exit United.’