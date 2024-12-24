Serious new suitors for Marcus Rashford emerge, as Man Utd compile dazzling three-man replacement list

Manchester United are growing impatient with Marcus Rashford’s behaviour on and off the pitch and have named the price they’ll sell him for in January, while they’ve also begun looking at potential replacements.

Ruben Amorim fully respects Rashford and told him so when he was appointed manager, but the forward’s lifestyle, poor form and fitness are making a transfer more likely day after day.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd are not trying to force Rashford’s exit but would seriously consider bids of £50million to £60million for him.

Rashford has interest from several clubs. Paris Saint-Germain have maintained contact with his agents and he is considered a prime target for the French giants.

However, due to the fact that Rashford is on wages of over £300,000 per week PSG have made it clear that they are not willing to pay Man Utd’s asking price for the England international. We understand that despite some murmurs of interest from Barcelona, the Catalans are not interested in the Man Utd man and will generally be looking to sell players rather than bring them in in January.

Sources say that Fenerbahce, who are managed by former Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho, have also shown interest in Rashford. They haven’t held talks with the player’s agents yet but are keeping close tabs on his situation.

Rashford’s wages and price tag would be too expensive for the Turkish side so a loan with an option to buy would be preferable for them. If the Red Devils agree to pay a portion of Rashford’s salary a deal COULD happen next month. Fenerbahce’s main focus for now is on finalising the signing of Anderson Talisca from Al-Nassr, however.

Man Utd identify three Rashford replacement targets

The clubs who could afford Rashford’s price tag and salary are those in the Saudi Pro League. Nothing is advanced at this stage, however, and they are options that may be considered by the Man Utd man if things don’t change towards the end of the January window.

Rashford’s preference would be to remain in Europe though, as he feels a switch to Saudi may harm his chances of breaking back into the England team under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

While waiting for Rashford’s future to be clarified, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd are in the early stages of looking at some potential replacements.

Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has plenty of admirers at Old Trafford, but he would be very expensive mid-season. Also on the Red Devils’ shortlist is Brighton’s Karou Mitoma and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, who was electric in Euro 2024.

Developments are expected in regards to Man Utd’s winger hunt in the coming days. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if any concrete bids arrive for Rashford in the coming months.

Man Utd round-up: Garnacho ‘loan switch’ / Osimhen rumours

Meanwhile, shock reports have claimed that Man Utd are set to loan Alejandro Garnacho out, with the club seemingly tempted by an eye-watering option to buy.

It was stated one as yet unnamed club from within Europe has installed Garnacho as their ‘main transfer target.’

Seven clubs were cited as showing interest in Garnacho, with the side willing to make a loan-to-buy approach believed to be among them. The seven clubs listed were Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus.

A six-month loan exit in January would make sense for Man Utd if Amorim has already determined Garnacho isn’t for him, with the proposed option to buy fee reported to be £60million.

In other news, it has been wildly claimed by a Spanish outlet that Man Utd are considering triggering Victor Osimhen’s €75million (£62.1m / $78m) release clause in January.

The Nigerian striker was dropped from Napoli’s squad after trying to force a move to Chelsea this past summer, before being subsequently loaned to Galatasaray.

The loan includes a break clause that would allow him to join another club permanently in January and reports claim Man Utd want to sign him in a blockbuster move.

IN FOCUS: Marcus Rashford’s stats under Jose Mourinho