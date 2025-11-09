Sesko scan results critical to Man Utd January transfer plans as flop eyes one last chance

Joshua Zirkzee will be hoping for one more chance to prove himself at Manchester United, as they await the outcome of scans on an injury sustained by Benjamin Sesko that could prove critical to the club’s January transfer plans.

But the Reds would be willing to go into the January market for a forward if the Slovenian striker was to face a lengthy lay-off.

Sesko limped off in the 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, and afterwards Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim admitted: “He has something in his knee, so let’s see. We think he has a problem.”

There is hope the issue is not going to leave him sidelined for a significant period of time, and scan results will quickly give the club a better idea of the situation they face.

Even if the player is given good news, his injury scare highlights the lack of depth United face in the central striker position.

United are primarily looking at long-term signings for the new year but have had an open mind about new goalscoring prospects that become available in the market.

Initially, that stance was taken in case there is a suitable offer that arrives for Zirkzee. If he was to leave, United would be looking for more of a typical No.9 to add new threat to their options.

However, if Sesko is sidelined then United would also be happy to enter the market – even if it is to find a short-term option.

That would mean they even have a willingness to sign someone who is older than their typical targets, sensing an opportunity to add experience.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Transfer Debrief: Man Utd plan spectacular January move; Liverpool icon to leave; Tottenham star eyed by Real Madrid

Man Utd striker options – if Sesko is sidelined

Currently United would have Zirkzee and Matheus Cunha as main figures most likely to fill in as centre-forward, though Mason Mount has also been used.

This will be seen as an opportunity for Zirkzee to prove himself – but the problem is that Amorim does not see him as the style of player he would ideally like in that role.

Amorim rates Zirkzee as a player but has found it hard to fit him into his system – and he is not willing to change the setup.

Still, this could be a key period as – at the very least – Zirkzee’s chances of game-time would be improved if Sesko is out for a while.

Latest Man Utd news: Endrick chase update; Garner return

First up, Fabrizio Romano has dismissed speculation once and for all that Manchester United want to sign Endrick from Real Madrid, with the transfer guru also revealing which club the Brazil international striker is keen on joining in the January transfer window.

Elsewhere, United are not planning to bring James Garner back to Old Trafford despite the midfielder being out of contract at Everton at the end of the season, sources have told TEAMtalk.

And finally, Senne Lammens was inspirational by making two top-class saves for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur – a contribution that suddenly seemed more significant given the final result.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.