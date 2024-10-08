Man Utd set sights on new Germany star who’s replaced Musiala amid sensational McTominay prediction

Manchester United have reportedly shortlisted Stuttgart ace Jamie Leweling as a new transfer target, while Scott McTominay has incredibly been tipped to become a Napoli legend despite only recently arriving in Italy.

According to Sky Germany reporter Kerry Hau, Man Utd have put Stuttgart attacker Leweling ‘on their list’ of potential targets for 2025. Man Utd first sent scouts to watch the winger on September 22, when he played 90 minutes as Stuttgart thrashed Borussia Dortmund 5-1, and the Red Devils have since begun plotting a move.

Man Utd could send scouts to watch Leweling in action again over the international break as he looks to make his senior Germany debut, having replaced Jamal Musiala in the squad following the Bayern Munich star’s injury.

Man Utd officials like Leweling’s versatility, as he is comfortable playing with either foot and can operate on the left and right flanks.

However, Dan Ashworth and co. will face competition for the exciting 23-year-old as Hau adds (via Sport Witness) that several other big clubs are tracking him too, likely in Germany and beyond.

So far, Leweling has managed one goal and two assists in 10 matches for Stuttgart this season. He will need to improve those numbers if he is to earn a huge transfer next summer, though Leweling’s age means he has plenty of time to develop.

While the Nurnberg-born star might join Man Utd’s ranks at some stage in the future, midfielder McTominay is one player who left over the summer.

The 27-year-old joined Napoli for €30million (£25.1m / US$32.9m) in August and fans of the Serie A club have already fallen in love with him.

McTominay has put in a series of dominant midfield displays and has already registered two goals and an assist in five games so far.

‘One of the best’ – Stunning McTominay claim

Italian agent Cristian Bosco has now lauded the Scot in an interview with Canale 8. “You can be a winner even if you have different DNA,” he said. “This Napoli is a cynical Napoli. McTominay will still have to prove himself in Italy, but he is potentially one of the best midfielders in Napoli’s history.”

Bosco is the latest onlooker to hail McTominay’s performances and question why Man Utd ever let him go.

Last week, Diego Maradona’s son labelled McTominay a ‘very strong player’ and tipped him to emulate former Napoli star Marek Hamsik.

And previously, Man Utd have been blasted for making ‘stupid’ transfer decisions such as the one regarding McTominay, and for ‘killing’ the careers of a number of players such as Marcus Rashford, Antony and Casemiro.

Meanwhile, reports in Italy have claimed that Zirkzee could leave Man Utd as early as January after an underwhelming start to his Old Trafford career.

The report states that Juventus, AC Milan and Roma are all keeping tabs on Zirkzee’s situation, and TEAMtalk can confirm that Juve and Milan are indeed interested.

However, it is more likely that Man Utd will at least give the striker a season to adapt, rather than letting him go this winter.

Elsewhere, former Man Utd manager David Moyes has weighed in on the speculation surrounding under-fire boss Erik ten Hag.

“I think he’s doing a brilliant job,” Moyes said. “I think he’s shown brilliant resilience in the situation that he’s in and I think he should be credited for how well he’s conducted himself.

“As far as I know, I don’t see him ducking any questions or any media interviews that you people [the media] put forward to him.

“I think you have to give him great credit for that but it’s a job that is going to attract immense pressure, people talking, so I have to say that I think he’s doing a brilliant job.”

Who is Jamie Leweling?

Born in Nuremberg in February 2001, Leweling initially played for a number of local teams before joining Greuther Furth at the age of 16.

He made his senior debut in the German second division in July 2019 and went on to make another 83 appearances for the club, registering nine goals and six assists.

The winger spent a year at Union Berlin before joining VfB Stuttgart on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2023.

He registered four goals and seven assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances in 2023/24, helping the club finish in second place.

His loan move was made permanent for just €5million and has since marked his Champions League debut with an assist against Real Madrid.

“He is very difficult to defend against right now and causes problems for many defenders,” Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeneß said.

“He is perfectly capable of continuing to play as he has done up until now, which is a high level.”

The 23-year-old predominantly operates on the right wing but can play anywhere across the front four and has also filled in at full-back on some occasions.

He has been compared to Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane due to his pace, versatility and dribbling ability, while he has also shown a lot of defensive discipline.

Leweling’s impressive form at club level has now seen him rewarded with his first call-up to the German national team, although he is also eligible to represent Ghana due to his parents.