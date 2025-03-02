Manchester United could sign as many as three or four Sporting CP stars this summer as a report has detailed their interest in Francisco Trincao, though rivals Manchester City are also keen on him.

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim had a very successful spell in charge of Sporting between March 2020 and November 2024. He helped Sporting win two league titles, three league cups and one domestic super cup. Amorim left the Portuguese giants earlier this season when United came calling after sacking Erik ten Hag.

Amorim wanted to wait until the end of the season before moving to Old Trafford out of respect for Sporting, but United effectively told him it was ‘now or never’.

United were linked with a January move for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, but Amorim quickly ruled this out. Although, the coach may end up reuniting with several of his former players at United this summer.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, attacker Trincao is the latest Sporting star to emerge on United’s transfer wish list.

It is claimed that both Amorim and United rectruitment chiefs hold Trincao ‘in high regard’ and are plotting a summer swoop to bring the former Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee back to England.

Trincao, who is left footed and mainly likes to play on the right flank, has notched nine goals and 13 assists in 40 appearances so far this term. The wide man is one of Sporting’s most creative players and his classy performances have caught United’s attention.

As Trincao can play as either a right winger or central attacking midfielder, he has the versatility needed to shine under Amorim at United.

United will have to fend off rivals Manchester City in order to sign Trincao. That is because Hugo Viana, who will become City’s new sporting director this summer, wants the 25-year-old to follow him to the Etihad.

Trincao will therefore need to decide which of his former Sporting chiefs he wants to reunite with later this year.

READ NEXT: Man Utd explode into race for ‘best striker in the Premier League’ after getting ‘desperate’

Man Utd in for Trincao, Gyokeres and Quenda

Sporting recently made contact with Trincao to discuss a potential new contract. But this could simply be to maintain his transfer value, with major clubs vying to snap him up this summer.

As mentioned previously, the Portugal international is not the only Sporting player who could join United. Gyokeres is Amorim’s dream striker target as he looks to replace Rasmus Hojlund.

Amorim also wants United to snare right wing-back Geovany Quenda, who would fit perfectly in his 3-4-2-1 formation.

While United have yet to strike a firm agreement for Quenda to join, talks for him are understood to be ‘advancing’.

Morten Hjulmand is another Sporting star who must be mentioned. United have been credited with interest in Sporting’s midfield leader as they attempt to move on from Casemiro.

While Amorim will be delighted if United land such players, it is a risky strategy.

In one of his early interviews after purchasing a stake in United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe said he wanted the club to move away from signing players for specific managers.

But that is exactly what might happen this summer. If Amorim is then sacked next season or the year after, then United will be back to square one.

Man Utd transfers: Midfielder link; Antony options

Meanwhile, GiveMeSport claim that United are looking to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi before Arsenal and Liverpool.

Zubimendi is a very tempting market opportunity as his release clause stands at a reasonable £51m.

Failed United signing Antony has been given a new lease of life at Real Betis.

The Spanish outfit would like to sign him permanently, though they will reportedly face competition from Juventus.

QUIZ: Think you know Ruben Amorim?