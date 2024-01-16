Man Utd set sights on new top-class Bayern star, with Ten Hag and Ratcliffe at odds over crucial signing

Erik ten Hag and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are in disagreement over the player Manchester United should sign to bolster a key position, with the manager’s interest in a Bayern Munich star emerging.

On Monday, it was revealed that Man Utd will likely have a quiet January transfer window in terms of incomings, with Ratcliffe instead eyeing a huge summer. Due to the 71-year-old’s vast wealth, Man Utd should be able to spend big money without being at risk of breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

Ratcliffe has identified centre-forward, No 8, centre-half and right-back as the main positions which need strengthening to help Man Utd challenge for major trophies on a regular basis once again.

It has been claimed that Ratcliffe is eyeing a Harry Kane-level striker to play alongside Rasmus Hojlund. And sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Monday that Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite is emerging as Ratcliffe’s top target to improve the centre-back ranks.

But Ten Hag and the British billionaire appear to be at odds over which player should join in this area. As per Sky Germany, the Dutchman is ‘very interested’ in Bayern’s Matthijs de Ligt.

Ten Hag knows De Ligt well as they enjoyed a great spell at Ajax together between December 2017 and July 2019. Under Ten Hag’s guidance, the Netherlands international became one of the best young defenders in the world, winning the Golden Boy award in 2018.

READ MORE: Borussia Dortmund already fear exit of Man Utd reject Jadon Sancho as permanent transfer talk is dashed

De Ligt left Ajax for Juventus in 2019, and he then landed at Bayern three years later.

It is ‘not out of the question’ that he will leave Bayern in the summer though, as he has been limited to six starts across all competitions this term as a result of injuries and Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae being selected ahead of him.

Man Utd in for Bayern defender

De Ligt should pick up more game time now that Kim is representing South Korea at the Asian Cup, but Bayern’s pursuit of Radu Dragusin – and subsequent signing of Eric Dier – has got him thinking about an exit. And Man Utd could swoop in to reunite the star with Ten Hag.

While the 43-cap international has not been a guaranteed starter lately, he would still be a fantastic signing for Man Utd. De Ligt remains a hugely talented defender who possesses experience at the very highest level, having won league titles in both Germany and Italy.

And as he is still only 24 years old, Man Utd could enjoy having him for his very best years at Old Trafford.

The report does not mention how much Bayern would be willing to sell for, though it is likely they will want to make at least the €77million (£66m) they originally paid for him back.

Ten Hag and Ratcliffe must now get together and decide on which centre-half out of De Ligt and Branthwaite would be better-suited to Man Utd’s backline, so the club can put all their effort towards landing him.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd told why signing of ‘quality’ Arsenal target would be perfect for Ten Hag; Roy Keane names only concern