Man Utd set timeline for Ugarte signing after Berge miss, as huge exit talks reach ‘advanced’ stage

Manchester United have decided when they will look to finalise the capture of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte after losing out on Sander Berge, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly in ‘advanced negotiations’ over selling a big name.

Man Utd have held several rounds of talks with PSG over the possible signing of Ugarte, who has been put up for sale in the French capital following the arrival of Joao Neves. Man Utd and PSG have yet to reach an agreement though, as Ratcliffe does not want to meet Ugarte’s £51million price tag.

There have been discussions over a possible £40-45m deal, but PSG have so far been reluctant to accept that kind of sum.

Uncertainty surrounding the Ugarte transfer previously saw Man Utd enter the frame for alternative midfielders such as Martin Zubimendi, Youssouf Fofana and Sander Berge.

DON’T MISS: Every player linked with a Man Utd exit this summer as Ratcliffe cull continues

However, Zubimendi will stay at Real Sociedad after also rejecting Liverpool, Fofana has joined AC Milan, while Man Utd have been beaten to Berge’s signing.

On Monday night, it emerged that Fulham had overtaken Man Utd in the hunt for Burnley ace Berge and had thundered in with an offer worth £20m, plus £5m in possible add-ons.

That bid was soon accepted and the player is now travelling to London to undergo a medical.

Fulham have ruined two Man Utd deals at once, ending Ratcliffe’s chances of landing Berge and also ripping up their move for Old Trafford star Scott McTominay.

Man Utd transfers: Manuel Ugarte still a top target

The Guardian have now provided an update on Man Utd’s pursuit of Ugarte in the wake of Fulham striking an agreement for Berge.

They state that Man Utd will not rush to complete a deal for Ugarte in the coming days, as the Red Devils will instead ‘wait until transfer deadline day’.

With the 23-year-old being deemed surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes, Man Utd believe PSG will be forced to lower their demands as the deadline moves closer.

This will in turn allow Ratcliffe to strike a deal for Ugarte worth under £50m.

The report adds that Man Utd do not need to sell some of their current crop of players in order to fund Ugarte’s arrival, as has been claimed elsewhere.

It has been reported that Man Utd need to offload McTominay for around £30m to help them snare the Uruguayan midfield enforcer, but that is no longer the case.

After missing out on a move to Fulham, McTominay will likely prioritise talks with Italian club Napoli. TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that he does not want to move to Turkey, despite interest from Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Jadon Sancho exit talks

Meanwhile, reports in Spain claim that Man Utd are in ‘advanced negotiations’ over Jadon Sancho’s exit, but not with PSG.

PSG have previously been named as the frontrunners for the winger, and there has even been speculation about a swap deal involving him and Ugarte.

But it is now suggested that Borussia Dortmund are leading the charge for Sancho and are in concrete talks with Man Utd.

Dortmund had Sancho back on loan during the second half of last season and they are now looking to re-sign him again.

The German outfit view his signing as a possible ‘coup’ and as a ‘key piece of the puzzle’ to elevate their attack.

The reports do not make it clear whether the talks are over a permanent move or another loan. It is likely Dortmund will try to sign Sancho on an initial loan as they will struggle to match Man Utd’s £51m asking price for the 24-year-old.

READ MORE – The most expensive Man Utd sales of all time: Ronaldo holds top spot, Beckham still in top 10