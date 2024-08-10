Harry Amass, Kobbie Mainoo and Ethan Wheatley are among the best young talents at Man Utd

Manchester United are renowned for having one of the best academies in the world and they currently have a hugely exciting crop of young players.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to restore the club to its former glories and their young players could play a big role in the future.

“We have good young players coming through,” manager Erik ten Hag said. “They are developing very well in their progress. We are in a good way, a good direction and we need to make the next steps.”

We have picked out seven brilliant teenagers who are on the books at Old Trafford, with honourable mentions to those who just missed out on the list in Elyh Harrison, Habeeb Ogunneye and Ethan Williams.

Note: we’ve not included Chido Obi-Martin as he’s yet to officially sign his United contract, but the striker is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Europe.

Kobbie Mainoo

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way first.

Mainoo enjoyed a sensational breakthrough season in 2023/24 and established himself as a first-choice pick in Ten Hag’s team.

The midfielder made 32 appearances in all competitions and scored some important goals for United, including the winner against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

He carried his club form onto the international stage, making six appearances at Euro 2024 as England finished as runners-up to Spain.

The 19-year-old has been nominated for the prestigious Golden Boy award, and he will be a mainstay of United’s midfield for many more years to come.

YOU COULDN’T WRITE IT 🤯 Academy graduate, Kobbie Mainoo scores in the #EmiratesFACup Final for @ManUtd 😱 pic.twitter.com/d68cAKvaE8 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 25, 2024

Harry Amass

United fought off competition from Chelsea to sign Amass from Watford in the summer of 2023.

He had a very successful debut season with their Under-18s, winning the Premier League North, the Premier League National and the Premier League Cup.

The left-back joined the United first team on their pre-season tour of the United States and took the opportunity with both hands, impressing in games against Arsenal, Real Betis and Liverpool.

“He is not that far along now [as Mainoo was] at this moment, but if we train him well, if we coach him well, then in three months it’s possible that he can be at that point,” Ten Hag said.

“But in this moment he needs to catch up and he has to develop some of the skills needed to play for Manchester United, when we are competing for the highest position in the league.

“But with big talent it can go very quickly and it is very interesting to see if he is capable of doing this.”

His playing style has drawn comparisons to Luke Shaw, and the 17-year-old is viewed as the long-term successor to the England international.

Jack Fletcher

Son of former United midfielder Darren Fletcher, Jack initially started his career at the Manchester City academy along with his twin brother Tyler.

The duo crossed the Manchester divide in the summer of 2023 after United agreed to pay their local rivals a combined fee of £1.25million.

United officials reportedly believe that they both have first-team potential, although Jack is currently regarded as the brighter prospect.

The midfielder has inherited his dad’s industrious work rate, and he has also caught the eye with his technical ability and passing range.

He was involved in multiple first-team training sessions in 2023/24 and reports suggest Ten Hag has been thoroughly impressed by the 17-year-old.

Shea Lacey

Despite being born into a family of Liverpool supports, Lacey chose to play for United and is now one of the leading prospects in their academy.

The 17-year-old has been dubbed ‘the Scouse Lionel Messi’ and has also been compared with Manchester City’s Phil Foden due to his flair, technique and dribbling skills.

“He’s got loads of ability,” United Under-18s manager Travis Binnion said. “We don’t hype him up, we let other people do that.

“He’s got lots to learn, but the quality is there for all to see, so he’s got to make sure his mentality is there, how he sees things in games and if that matches his talent, he can keep getting better and better.”

His progress stalled in the 2023/24 season due to a number of injury problems, which reportedly prevented him from making his first-team debut.

The diminutive playmaker – who typically operates on the right wing – is now expected to play a prominent role for the Under-21 side in 2024/25.

WHAT A GOAL ! 🔥 Shea Lacey 😱 pic.twitter.com/Mg45wvWCKq — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) April 25, 2023

Bendito Mantato

Mantato joined United’s academy at the age of nine and initially played at left-back but has now pushed forward into a more advanced right-wing role, prompting comparisons with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

The 16-year-old torments opposing full-backs with his blistering pace and dribbling skills before cutting inside onto his stronger left foot.

He finished the 2023/24 season with six goals and two assists in 11 appearances in the Under-18 Premier League, and he also made his debut for the Under-21s.

His performances didn’t go unnoticed as Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Brighton & Hove Albion all expressed their interest in the teenager.

But he’s now committed his future to United by signing a fresh scholarship, which includes an agreement to sign a professional contract when he turns 17.

Amir Ibragimov

Born in the Russian region of Dagestan in April 2008, Ibragimov moved to England with his family in 2019 and initially played for the Sheffield United academy.

He joined Manchester United after a successful trial and started training with the first team when he was just 15 years old, which shows how highly regarded he is at Old Trafford.

“His never-give-in mentality is what impresses me the most, if you need someone to sprint for you in the last seconds to clear the ball because there’s a counter-attack, he’d be your kid,” United academy coach Raducio King said.

“There aren’t many I’ve seen that can run like him. I could see him playing as a No.10, like a Wayne Rooney role, driving forward, switching balls, tackling, attacking, you name it. Just making sure the team does well – he can attack and defend.”

The left-winger made headlines earlier this year by scoring four goals in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United’s Under-16s, and he’s also played for the Under-18s and the Under-21s.

While the 16-year-old isn’t quite ready for first-team football, the early signs from the youngster have been hugely promising.

Ethan Wheatley

Obi-Martin will join United this summer and could form a stunning strike partnership with Wheatley, who enjoyed an unforgettable 2023/24 season.

He scored 23 goals for United’s academy teams, including a hat-trick against Liverpool Under-18s and a brace in the Under-18 Premier League Cup final against Manchester City.

The Stockport-born striker won the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Season award, following in the footsteps of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

He also made his senior debut in a 4-2 win over Sheffield United, becoming the 250th academy graduate to represent the first team.

The 18-year-old made subsequent first-team appearances against Crystal Palace and Arsenal before featuring on the pre-season tour of the United States.

