Manchester United are reportedly willing to sell Marcus Rashford next year and the forward will have a number of potential suitors.

Rashford netted 30 goals in all competitions in the 2022/23 season but has been struggling to find his best form in the last 18 months.

United would reportedly be willing to sell their academy graduate for a fee in the region of £40million as they look to balance the books and find funds for new signings.

We’ve taken a look at seven clubs that could look to sign the Manchester United winger in 2025.

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain are long-term admirers of Rashford, who has registered three goals and one assist in four appearances against the Ligue 1 side.

They have made two previous efforts to sign the England international and were reportedly willing to give him a £400,000-per-week contract in 2023.

“He’s another player that is really amazing,” club president Nasser al-Khelaifi said in December 2022. “And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely.

“We’re not hiding it, we spoke before and [there was] interest, but the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, summer, why not?

“Today if he’s a free agent of course we can talk to him directly, but we are not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after, in January hopefully, if we’re interested we will talk to him.”

But he ultimately decided to stay with his boyhood club and signed a new four-year contract at the end of the 2022/23 season.

PSG could now reignite their interest in the 27-year-old as they look to fill the void left by Kylian Mbappe’s departure in the summer.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich could be in the market for a new left winger next year as Leroy Sane is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Sane has been linked with a return to the Premier League and TEAMtalk sources understand that Bayern are keen to explore a possible deal for Rashford.

A move to the Allianz Arena would see the winger link up with fellow England international Harry Kane, who joined Bayern from Tottenham in the summer of 2023.

The duo have made 41 appearances together with England and Rashford has set up four goals for Kane, while the latter has set up two goals for the former.

“Marcus is a great player – we’ve obviously spent a lot of time together with England and you can see the quality he has with the ball, his finishing and his all-round game really,” Kane said in 2020.

Barcelona

The right-hand side of Barcelona’s attack is well stocked with both Lamine Yamal and Raphinha but they are looking to bolster their options on the opposite flank.

Hansi Flick’s side were linked with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao last summer.

According to reports in Spain, Rashford has now been offered to the La Liga side and sporting director Deco likes the idea of giving a chance to the 27-year-old.

But Barcelona’s financial problems over the last few years have been well-documented and significant cuts have been made to the club’s wage bill.

They would need to sell a number of first-team players next summer in order to finance a move for the winger and meet his wage demands.

AC Milan

United have been credited with an interest in AC Milan winger Rafael Leao and they could try and use Rashford as part of a player-plus-cash deal.

While Milan have had a difficult start to the 2024/25 season, the England international would still likely jump at the chance to join the European giants.

He also has a number of admirers in Italy, including former United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan legend Franco Baresi.

“I like Marcus Rashford a lot, he’s an extraordinary player,” Baresi said previously. “He wouldn’t be bad for Milan. He can play in any position up front; it would be a nice advantage.

“Rashford is a modern forward who has everything required to do well. He has already shown and done great things and he has a lot of quality.”

Arsenal

Arsenal have one of the best right-wingers in the world in Bukayo Saka but the left wing is an area where they may need to strengthen.

Gabriel Martinelli has struggled with form and fitness issues in recent months and Leandro Trossard is set to enter the final 18 months of his contract.

The Gunners may hope that Rashford decides to follow in the footsteps of fellow United academy graduate Danny Welbeck, who swapped Old Trafford for the Emirates in 2014.

The 27-year-old has proven Premier League quality and experience, having registered 87 goals and 40 assists in 287 appearances in the top flight.

Mikel Arteta helped Kai Havertz rediscover his best form after signing the Germany international from Chelsea and may be able to repeat the trick with Rashford.

While a move to north London would make a lot of sense for the winger, it remains to be seen whether United will be willing to sell him to a direct rival.

Marcus Rashford with a GEM of a goal to put Man Utd ahead at Arsenal! pic.twitter.com/LLg6R2y7ZT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 3, 2023

Al Hilal

Since signing his new United contract in 2023, Rashford is now earning a base salary of £300,000-per-week and a potential £75,000-per-week in bonuses.

While a lot of European clubs don’t have the required resources to match those wages, teams in Saudi Arabia are able to offer huge financial packages.

Reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal could be one option for Rashford as they try and sign a direct replacement for Neymar.

The Brazil international has been plagued by injury problems in the last 18 months and his Al Hilal contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Admittedly, Rashford may not want to leave Europe at this stage of his career but a lot of big-name players have been seduced by the Saudi riches.

Al Ittihad

Al Ittihad are currently two points ahead of Al Hilal and they could rival their fellow Saudi Pro League side in the race for Rashford’s signature.

They are looking to sign a new winger and have a long-standing interest in Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

But TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool have recently made ‘concrete steps’ in contract negotiations with Salah and confidence is growing that an agreement will be reached soon.

Al Ittihad could now look at alternative options and they have the required funds to meet Rashford’s asking price and wage demands.

