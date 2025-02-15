Seven Man Utd players fighting for their futures as Ruben Amorim approves squad overhaul

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has a huge rebuilding job on his hands at Old Trafford and a lot of players will leave in the summer transfer window.

Amorim took over at United in November but is yet to turn their form around and a lot of the players have been unable to adapt to his 3-4-2-1 formation.

According to recent reports, United are prepared to listen to any “serious offer” for every single member of their current squad.

Antony, Marcus Rashford and Tyrell Malacia were all allowed to leave on loan in the January transfer window and look set to complete permanent moves in the summer.

While the likes of Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Casemiro are almost certain to leave at the end of the season, we take a look at seven other stars whose futures at Old Trafford must be up for serious debate.

Andre Onana

After allowing David de Gea to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2022/23 season, United signed Onana from Inter Milan in a £47.1million deal.

The goalkeeper made several high-profile mistakes during his first few months at Old Trafford, which led to United’s early exit from the Champions League in 2023/24.

He gradually improved and made a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign, winning the Premier League Save of the Month award in both September and November.

But his form has since dipped considerably and he had a particularly poor December, making errors against Nottingham Forest, Viktoria Plzen and Wolves.

The 28-year-old also cost United against Brighton when he inexplicably pushed a tame cross into the path of Georginio Rutter, who calmly rolled the ball into an open goal.

Erik ten Hag worked with Onana at Ajax but Amorim doesn’t have the same allegiance to the Cameroon international and may sign a new No.1 in the summer if his form doesn’t improve.

United have been linked with Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen, Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel, Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens and Parma’s Zion Suzuki.

Luke Shaw

Shaw is arguably one of the best left-backs in the world when fit, but his United career has been marred by fitness issues.

The England international has had 28 separate injuries during his 10-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, missing a staggering 218 games in all competitions.

Putting that into context, he has made just 278 appearances for United, missing almost as many games as he has actually played.

The left-back returned from a three-month lay-off in time to feature for England at Euro 2024 but has since been restricted to three substitute appearances for United in 2024/25.

Patience is understandably wearing thin at Old Trafford and Amorim has already started to revamp his options at wing-back.

United bought Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the January transfer window and Diego Leon will join the club in the summer after he turns 18, while Harry Amass is also a highly-regarded prospect.

The final few months of the 2024/25 season could be make-or-break for Shaw, who needs to stay fit and get a consistent run of games to save his United career.

Mason Mount

Mount joined United from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth an initial £55million and another £5million in potential add-ons.

He is also one of the highest earners at Old Trafford, taking home a base salary of £250,000-per-week and an additional £50,000-per-week in bonuses.

But the England international has failed to justify that fee and those wages as his United career has been plagued by injury problems.

He has made just 14 starts and a further 18 substitute appearances for the club, registering one goal and one assist in those games.

Admittedly, his skill set when fit would make him an ideal candidate to play as one of the No.10s in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

But it is difficult to see how Amorim can rely on the 26-year-old given his injury record, especially when the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Amad have both impressed under the head coach.

Mount is expected to return to first-team training before the end of February and will need to prove his fitness to preserve his career at Old Trafford.

Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season in 2023/24 and was one of the first names on the United teamsheet under Ten Hag.

He scored in their FA Cup final win over Manchester City and also broke into the England team, starting in the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

At that stage, the prospect of United letting the Stockport-born midfielder leave Old Trafford for another club was unthinkable.

But he is yet to produce his best form under Amorim, who recently suggested that Mainoo is ‘struggling’ with the defensive side of his midfield game.

Despite his undoubted talent, United will reportedly consider a big bid for the 19-year-old to help alleviate their PSR worries, given the sale of an academy player would count as ‘pure profit’ in the club’s accounts.

TEAMtalk sources understand that Chelsea have made it clear to his agents that they would welcome him at Stamford Bridge.

Mainoo would reportedly prefer to sign a new contract at his boyhood club, but he needs to show that he can adjust to Amorim’s tactical demands to be considered unsellable once again.

Alejandro Garnacho

Alongside fellow academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo, Garnacho was also an integral part of Ten Hag’s team and they were both seen as the future of United.

But the 19-year-old has largely been relegated to the bench by Amorim, whose 3-4-2-1 formation does not utilise traditional wingers.

“He has talent,” Amorim said in January. “He needs to learn to play in a different position. He needs to play better inside.

“He improves a lot in the recovering position when he doesn’t have the ball. But doing that, sometimes he’s not in the right place to make transitions like he was in the past. I prefer to defend and then build up with all the team to reach the final third.”

Numerous reports claimed United would have cashed in on the Argentina international in the January transfer window if they received an offer in the region of €70million (£59.1m / $72.1m).

But a move failed to materialise as Napoli could only offer €50million (£42.1m / £51.3m) and Chelsea didn’t make an official bid.

Garnacho now has an opportunity to earn Amorim’s trust before the summer transfer window opens and has recently impressed in cameo appearances.

Rasmus Hojlund

Having worked with Viktor Gyokeres at Sporting CP, Amorim has been left frustrated by the lack of firepower in the United squad.

Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the club’s only established options at centre forward, with the former costing United a package totalling £72million.

The Denmark international enjoyed a promising debut season at Old Trafford in 2023/24, scoring a respectable 16 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions.

But he has only netted seven goals in 2024/25 – including just two in the Premier League – and Amorim is reportedly unconvinced that Hojlund is capable of being his leading striker.

United are expected to sign a new striker in the summer and have a lot of big names on their radar, including Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane.

TEAMtalk also understands that United are currently willing to sell Hojlund for just £40million, with several Serie A sides keeping tabs on his situation.

The 22-year-old – who is a boyhood United fan – has the rest of the 2024/25 season to change Amorim’s mind and prove he can develop into a world-class striker.

Joshua Zirkzee

United forked out £36.5million to sign Zirkzee from Bologna last summer but they may already be willing to cut their losses on the striker.

He has failed to live up to expectations this season, registering just five goals and two assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

His struggles were exacerbated when he was substituted in the first half of their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle, with some fans inside Old Trafford booing the 23-year-old as he walked down the tunnel.

He was linked with a return to Serie A in the January transfer window but United’s failure to sign a forward has given him a lifeline.

The Netherlands international has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, impressing in United’s FA Cup wins over Arsenal and Leicester City.

But he needs to improve his goal return before the end of the season if he’s to convince Amorim that he has a role to play long-term.

