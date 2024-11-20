Ruben Amorim has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Manchester United – and the new head coach could impact their transfer strategy.

While Amorim will initially be forced to work with the squad he has inherited, he will hope to make signings in January and next summer.

Having worked at Casa Pia, Braga and Sporting CP, the 39-year-old will have an extensive knowledge of players in the Primeira Liga.

We’ve taken a look at seven Primeira Liga players that Amorim could potentially bring to Old Trafford in 2025.

Geovany Quenda

One of three Sporting CP players on this list, Quenda made his senior debut under Amorim in August and has impressed in a right wing-back role.

The 17-year-old has registered four goal contributions in his first 17 appearances, including an assist in Sporting’s 4-1 win over Manchester City in the Champions League.

“I’ve already said everything I had to say about Quenda,” Amorim said. “He’s a very talented kid, very strong physically, very focused, with his feet firmly on the ground. That’s very important for a young player.”

TEAMtalk can confirm that United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Juventus are all keen on signing Quenda as they view him as a player who could become a superstar in the future.

United’s interest in Quenda is understood to have predated Amorim’s arrival but their new manager will undoubtedly give them an advantage in the race for his signature.

While Amorim has promised he will not sign any Sporting players in the January transfer window, he refused to rule out a summer raid on his former club.

Alvaro Carreras

A United academy graduate, Carreras won their Under-23 Player of the Year award in 2021/22 but didn’t make a first-team appearance for the club.

The left-back had loan spells at Preston North End, Granada and Benfica before joining the latter on a permanent deal in the summer.

He has been almost ever-present in the Benfica team this season and also starred in their 4-0 over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old has since been linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed his performances at Benfica are also being monitored by United.

He would suit the left wing-back role in Amorim’s side and United need to strengthen their options in that department as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have been plagued by injury problems.

United can bring the Spain Under-21 international back to Old Trafford for just £16.7million as they inserted a buy-back clause in his contract.

Antonio Silva

Amorim looks set to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation at United and at least one new centre-back will be on his shopping list.

Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are all out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season, leaving just Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt as his centre-back options.

The manager could potentially raid Sporting’s arch-rivals for Antonio Silva, who has a £85.1million release clause in his Benfica contract.

Silva helped Benfica win the Primeira Liga title in his breakthrough season in 2022/23 and has now made over 100 appearances for the club.

The right-footed centre-back has played in a back three for Portugal and one of his biggest strengths is his understanding of space and reading of the game.

In Silva and Yoro, United would have two of the most promising young centre-backs in world football and they could build a long-term partnership.

Morten Hjulmand

United will also rebuild their midfield in 2025 as Christian Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season and Casemiro faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Hjulmand was linked with a move to United in the summer and Amorim could now reignite their interest in the Denmark international.

He helped Sporting CP win the Primeira Liga title in his debut season in 2023/24 and was then appointed club captain by Amorim.

“Of course, Ruben was one of the reasons why I came to Sporting,” Hjulmand said. “When you work with Ruben you see a clear picture. That was important when I joined Sporting – first to understand how he plays.

“The way that he manages the team inside the pitch and outside the pitch as well is not like I anything I have seen in my short career. I think Manchester [United] are in good hands with Ruben.”

The 25-year-old midfielder has a £66.5million release clause in his Sporting CP contract and has previously revealed he wants to play in the Premier League.

Morten Hjulmand might swap Sporting CP for a Premier League club

Morten Hjulmand might swap Sporting CP for a Premier League club

Alan Varela

Varela joined FC Porto from Boca Juniors in the summer of 2023 and has since established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Primeira Liga.

The Argentina international helped his side beat Sporting CP in the 2023/24 Taca de Portugal final and in the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira at the start of the current campaign.

He has also impressed in the Champions League, producing a Man of the Match performance in FC Porto’s 1-0 win over Arsenal earlier this year.

The 23-year-old, who has been likened to fellow Argentinian Javier Mascherano, has a £58.3million release clause in his contract.

But United will have to act quickly to secure his signature as the combative midfielder has recently been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Viktor Gyokeres

United have netted just 12 goals in 11 Premier League games in the 2024/25 season and Amorim will have to solve their goalscoring issues.

The manager could look to reunite with Gyokeres after helping turn the Sweden international into one of Europe’s most sought-after strikers.

He joined Sporting CP from Coventry City in the summer of 2023 and has since registered 66 goals and 19 assists in 68 appearances in all competitions

The 26-year-old has been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain but may decide to follow Amorim to Old Trafford.

“It’s very sad that he’s leaving, but of course we understand his decision,” Gyokeres said. “He has of course meant a lot [to me] considering that he gave me that chance and that he made me develop so much.”

Reports have claimed that Sporting are willing to sell him next summer for £63million – a considerably lower amount than the £83.6million release clause written into his contract.

The technique on that Gyökeres finish 😮‍💨#UCL pic.twitter.com/1whx1FhShC — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 11, 2024

Samu Aghehowa

While Gyokeres will undoubtedly be Amorim’s top target for the centre-forward position, Aghehowa could be a potential backup option.

The 20-year-old – who was formerly known as Samu Omorodion – looked set to join Chelsea from Atletico Madrid during the summer window, but the transfer fell through at the last minute.

He joined FC Porto instead in a deal worth a reported £12.7million and made his debut for the club in a 2-0 defeat against Sporting.

The striker has now scored eight goals in eight appearances in the Primeira Liga and also has four goals in the Europa League, including a brace in Porto’s 3-3 draw with United.

According to reports in Spain, Chelsea will reignite their interest in Aghehowa next summer but they will face competition from United.

READ MORE: What Man Utd players have said about Ruben Amorim – ‘A fantastic coach’