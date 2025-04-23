Manchester United are planning wholesale changes to their squad this summer, with a transfer journalist naming seven confirmed summer targets and having revealed deals for two of those that are nearest, though a popular United star looks set to be forced into a surprise move to LaLiga.

While the Red Devils can still claim Europa League glory from the season – a prize that would bring Champions League football back to Old Trafford – the fact that Manchester United are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table tells a big story of where they are at as a club.

As a result, a major summer rebuild is planned to help bring Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation to life – and at the same time move along several highly-paid but underperforming stars in the process.

United have already put the wheels in motion for their first capture of the summer, with talks having taken place over a deal for Wolves’ Matheus Cunha.

And with journalist Graeme Bailey keen to sign the Brazil and play him as a No.10 alongside Bruno Fernandes, he is one of two deals that the club has hopes of securing soon.

“Cunha’s people have held talks over the weekend, which they feel went well. United are more guarded over the talks, but confirmed they did take place and that he is a player they admire,” Bailey told Unitedinfocus.

“United sources confirm that they believe Cunha would be deployed as an attacking midfielder in the Amorim system, behind a new striker.”

Cunha, who has 16 goals in 31 appearances this season, has a £62.5m (€73.1m, $83.2m) release clause in his deal at Molineux, though United will not be offered a discount.

“Wolves definitely won’t accept less than his clause, but will be looking at how big the initial figure is from United.”

Regarding other options, Bailey also suggests he could soon be followed by Sporting star Francisco Trincao.

“Francisco Trincao is a player they really like, Amorim knows him, and the player is willing to make the move to Old Trafford.”

Bailey goes on to explain that United are also looking at a number of young stars to boost their side, with the likes of Sunderland duo Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg, Lyon winger Rayan Cherki, Tyler Dibling of Southampton and Argentine sensation Franco Mastantuono also on their wishlist.

Man Utd chasing several young stars; big name forced into LaLiga move

Explaing their quest to bring in some of the game’s top young talents in more detail, Bailey continued: “Regarding young options – as we know, United love Jobe Bellingham in terms of analytics, and Chris Rigg as a player – in an ideal world, they want one of the first choices plus one of these two.

“Rayan Cherki, they admire his talent hugely, likewise with Tyler Dibling – both are seen as options at this stage. But not priorities.

“Franco Mastantuono is in the Rigg thinking, regarded as a generational talent, whom they have liked for a long time.

“The major issue with him is the belief that he wants to move to Spain. This has been the overriding belief since he first attracted interest… and one reason why no Premier League club, such as United, Chelsea, Liverpool, etc, have not stepped up to this point.”

Bailey also insists Amorim would like to sign an upgrade for Andre Onana, adding: “Despite work being done to sign a new attacking midfielder, a striker is probably more important, but the club expect both to arrive.

“In terms of goalkeeper – they want one, but not the top priority and likely only if they can find a buyer for Andre Onana. Burnley going up does mean a move for James Trafford is a little more expensive too.”

It won’t be all one-way traffic though and several big names are also expected to leave.

To that end, Bailey has suggested Alejandro Garnacho is now likely to leave for LaLiga in a somewhat surprising turn of events.

“Garnacho’s likeliest move is back to Atletico Madrid, with his people working on his future,” he added.

There has also been speculation over Mason Mount’s future, but the journalist is adamant that he is a player the United boss is keen to keep.

“In terms of Mason Mount. Ruben Amorim likes him a lot, if he can get back to being the player he showed he was capable of being at Chelsea – he genuinely feels that he could have a role to play in the future.”

Man Utd transfer latest: GK superstar targeted; Osimhen price drops again

The quest to sign a new goalkeeper is certainly an interesting one. While Amorim continues to publicly support Onana, it’s understood United would be willing to sever ties with the Cameroonian if offers ‘in excess’ of £20m are lodged. Onana has confirmed interest from Saudi Arabian sides.

On the incoming front, reports in Portugal claim that Amorim has also decided to pursue a superstar goalkeeper as their preferred next option in goal.

Meanwhile, with United chasing a new No.9 and reports over the last couple of weeks having suggested Liam Delap is now their preferred option, an update on Tuesday morning claims they are now right back in for Victor Osimhen after a dramatic price decrease flung him firmly back into their thinking.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford has been told again that he has no future at United under Amorim and is weighing up whether to join Aston Villa permanently following the end of his loan.

However, a new report claims he now wants to sign for a different club ‘no matter what’.

