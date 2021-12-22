A club’s sporting director has hinted a raid on Man Utd could go ahead in the January transfer window in a recent interview.

Multiple players are in line to leave Old Trafford this winter, including Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial. Veteran striker Edinson Cavani is a target for Barcelona.

Xavi needs a new number nine following the retirement of Sergio Aguero, and Cavani is an ideal replacement.

The 34-year-old is keen to spend the second half of the season at the Camp Nou before returning to South America. Boca Juniors, Penarol and Corinthians are all potential suitors.

Lingard, meanwhile, has been linked with a return to West Ham ever since his successful loan spell there last term. Newcastle are also in the frame for his signature, although it would require an enticing offer to take the Englishman to St James’ Park.

The final man who appears to want out is 26-year-old Martial. His agent, Philippe Lamboley, said recently: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January.

“He just needs to play, he doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

Barcelona and Juventus want to sign the Frenchman but could be left frustrated in their efforts. Reports claim he is hoping to join Sevilla, who are fighting to win their first La Liga title in over 70 years.

Sevilla’s sporting director, Monchi, has been speaking about the potential transfer.

“We will do what we can, I speak with Julen Lopetegui every day and he knows what we are working on,” he told Spanish source Estadio Deportivo (via Sport Witness).

Existing relationship with Martial could be key

Monchi then talked about his pre-existing relationship with the former Monaco ace. “I have found out [about the links] through social networks, we will have to ask the one who has published it… I know him from before he signed for Manchester [United].”

Martial has been at the Theatre of Dreams since September 2015. He has won a number of trophies with the club, including the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

However, he is behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Cavani in the pecking order. Martial also has to deal with competition from Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

It is currently unclear whether a potential move to Sevilla would be a permanent one or temporary.

Meanwhile, Football Insider state Dortmund have a plan as they look to keep Jude Bellingham from United’s clutches.

The central midfielder has been shining in Germany since his move from Birmingham last year. In 2020-21, he helped BVB to win the German Cup.

Ralf Rangnick’s side are hoping to bring him back to the Premier League, but that will not be easy. Dortmund are preparing to offer Bellingham a major new contract.

The Bundesliga outfit are willing to ‘sweeten the deal’ by signing his younger brother, Jobe, from Birmingham. He is a 16-year-old right winger.

Bellingham’s fresh terms could see him remain at the Westfalenstadion for a few more years, therefore frustrating United officials.

