La Liga giants plot ambitious Man Utd raid with Arsenal alternative in mind

Sevilla have drafted up a shortlist of striker targets that includes Edinson Cavani of Manchester United and one other Premier League player, according to a Spanish report.

Youssef En-Nesyri usually leads the line for Sevilla, but he has just been ruled out for a few months through injury. It will be tricky for the La Liga outfit to navigate a busy schedule without him.

Even when he returns, they may not be able to enjoy him for much longer. The Moroccan forward has been linked with a transfer for a while, even though he seems relatively happy where he is.

Whatever his own plans are for the long term, another option would still be useful for Sevilla here and now. With that in mind, they are scrambling for reinforcements in January.

According to Fichajes, they are working from a shortlist of three names. Man Utd veteran Cavani is one of them.

The Uruguay international made a positive impact in his first season in English football in 2020-21. This year, though, he is having to be more patient.

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo has added competition for places up front. Cavani thinks they can both play in the same system, and they have done so on occasion, but his gametime is down nevertheless.

Rumours about a departure have been lingering for a while. There could be the option of returning to South America, where Boca Juniors have made no secret of a mutual desire to unite at some point.

Another idea for Cavani would be to move to La Liga, where Barcelona are trying to sign him on specific terms in January. But they are not the only Spanish club considering him.

According to Fichajes, Sevilla would make Cavani their main man, which may be more appealing than his present situation in Manchester.

Sevilla would presumably have to stretch their wage structure to fit him in. But Fichajes do not think a transfer is beyond the realms of possibility.

Even so, they admit that it would be complicated for Sevilla. The Spaniards still have hope of luring the experienced and reliable frontman regardless.

Sevilla have two Cavani alternatives

Cavani is one of three options under consideration, though. Another is Arsenal contract rebel Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Mikel Arteta would be happy for him to stay, but it looks as if they will be going their separate ways.

Arsenal may even take the decision to sell him in January for whatever money they can. It would be preferable to losing him for free as long as they have a replacement in line.

Sevilla sporting director Monchi reportedly values Lacazette highly. He is seen as one of the Premier League’s best strikers of recent years. The chance to take someone of his pedigree for a lower price is appealing.

A final alternative comes from within La Liga. Sevilla may give thought to Mariano Diaz, who remains far from the first-team picture at Real Madrid.

Mariano outlined his potential with 21 goals for Lyon in the 2017-18 season. Sevilla tried to sign him after that, but Madrid exercised a buyback clause.

Since then, he has only scored six goals across three full seasons and what has passed of the present campaign. With little room in the first team, a change of scenery could be beneficial.

